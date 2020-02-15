Highway 11 construction scheduled to start Monday

RACINE COUNTY — Construction on a 1.3-mile stretch of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) between Kentucky Street and Kearney Avenue, encompassing parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant, is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to a news release for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, starting Monday, crews are scheduled to shut down the right lanes at Lathrop and Drexel Avenues to install temporary signs.

Beginning the week of Feb. 24, crews are scheduled to begin clearing and grubbing operations along with the removal of trees within the project area. All work is subject to change and is weather-dependent.

The newly reconstructed roadway will have two travel lanes, on-street bicycle accommodations and sidewalks in each direction. The scope of the project includes:

Renovating the pavement structure, curb and gutter, sidewalks and storm sewer laterals.

Existing street lights will be replaced with new lights.

Existing two-way left turn lane will be replaced with a raised median.

Existing signals at Lathrop, Taylor and Drexel avenues will be replaced with new “monotube “signals.