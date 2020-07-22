Highway E closed Thursday through Sunday
Highway E closed Thursday through Sunday

  • Updated
Highway E will be closed Thursday morning through this Sunday morning for railroad work at the Union Pacific crossing just west of Sheridan Road.

The closure includes Highway E (12th Street) between Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) and Highway Y (22nd Avenue). The road will remain open to local traffic only, with a hard closure at the railroad tracks.

A posted detour will send drivers around the closure via Highway Y, Highway A (Seventh Street) and Highway 32.

