Highway E shared use path

Construction on a shared use path along Highway E from 20th Avenue to Sheridan Road is expected to begin next week, Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said Monday.

However, a public information meeting on the project, set for Thursday in Somers, has been canceled based on recommendations from public health agencies regarding prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Construction will not significantly affect motorists as construction mostly be on the trail footprint. There will be hard lane closures at the intersection of Sheridan Road, but through traffic will be maintained and there will be no detours.

Access to residential driveways and the fire station will be maintained throughout the project. The contractor will alert residents when work is to be done directly in a front yard.

Residents are asked to relocate any decorative items at the end of driveways in road right-of-way duration of the construction.

Silt fence will be placed within the right-of-way and behind the limits of construction.

The right-of-way is approximately 50 feet from the edge of the roadway.

For more information, contact Travis Brush with KL Engineering via email at tbrush@klengineering.com and via phone at 920-366-3319.

