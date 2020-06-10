Highway EA to close temporarily during Hwy. S project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As work continues on Kenosha County’s Highway S expansion project, the intersection at Highway EA is set to close for approximately two weeks beginning Monday.

The closure is to accommodate an intersection realignment.

Those who need to use Highway EA (72nd Avenue) are urged to approach it from Highway L (18th Street) via Highway H (88th Avenue) or Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).

The Highway S project will result in the widening of the existing two-lane, rural roadway into a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 to the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

It includes the addition of turn lanes, replacement of traffic signals, improvements to drainage, and the construction of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The project is broken into two phases, which will be built out concurrently:

Phase 1 includes the roughly 2-mile stretch from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to just west of Highway H (88th Avenue).

Phase 2, including the roughly 1.6-mile stretch between Highway H and the Amazon west driveway. Michels Corp., the same contractor leading Phase 1, was recently also awarded the bid for Phase 2.