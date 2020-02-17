Highway EM closed for culvert work

A portion of Highway EM in Twin Lakes is closed this week for culvert work.

The roughly 700-foot roadway north of the Illinois state line is closed to allow for the repair of rusting and failing culverts under the roadway. There is a posted detour.

While the closure is expected to last roughly a week, this schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

