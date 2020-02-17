Highway EM closed for culvert work

Becky Longrie submitted this photo of her children preparing for Band-O-Rama. From left are Rex (Mahone Middle School), Avery (Indian Trail High School), Delaney (Indian Trail) and Lilah (Prairie Lane Elementary School). She said she and her husband, Aaron, had been looking forward to the day when all of their children would be in Band-O-Rama at the same time. It happened this year when their youngest child, Lilah, a fifth-grader, joined the rest of her siblings — Delaney (grade 11), Avery (grade 10) and Rex (grade 7). Becky said the Kenosha Unified band program has been influential in their lives. “It was a beautiful experience to witness all four children playing ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ together during the well-known grand finale,” she said. Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.