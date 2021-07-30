 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway H reconstruction from 93rd Place to Bain Station Road now underway
View Comments
alert top story
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Highway H reconstruction from 93rd Place to Bain Station Road now underway

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Work is now underway on the reconstruction of Kenosha County Highway H (88th Avenue) between 93rd Place and Bain Station Road in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

A closure of Highway H to through traffic in this area began Tuesday and is expected to continue for approximately a month.

This project involves adding turn lanes and driveway access to accommodate the new Kroger Fulfillment Center at 9091 88th Ave.

Work includes a full reconstruction of the existing roadway in that immediate area, plus new pavement mill and overlay to the north of the development site.

Project completion is scheduled for late September 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A posted detour directs motorists around the construction area via Highway H, Highway K (60th Street), Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway 165 (104th Street).

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained for the duration of the closure. Dashboard placards are being provided to businesses and residents who need to drive through the closure area.

If additional placards are needed, please contact Construction Public Involvement Lead Rachel Andreoli at 262-977-0234 or Rachel@devorpr.com.

Meanwhile, a separate project on Highway H — a reconstruction of the roadway between Highway 165 and the Illinois state line — is now substantially completed. That area is now reopened to traffic.

Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie

Here are recent stories focusing on development in the village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County that have been published online and in the Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert