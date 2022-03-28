Highway JB bridge work slated to begin this week in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — Reconstruction of the Highway JB bridge over the Fox River, which has been closed since September, is slated to begin this week.

Kenosha County Highways Director Clement Abongwa said equipment needed to complete the work began mobilizing at the site last week in anticipation of starting work on Friday.

“Construction will take approximately three months, with the bridge expected to be open by the end of June,” Abongwa said. “The road will remain closed in that area during construction.”

The anticipated total cost of the project is roughly $1.23 million, which includes design and construction costs. There are no American Rescue Plan Act funds or other grants helping to fund the project.

The road closed Sept. 2 at the bridge, located about a quarter-mile east of Highway 83 in the town of Wheatland.

“Immediately prior to the closure of the bridge, we saw that there was severe deterioration on the bridge deck,” Abongwa said at the time. “We then called in our bridge inspector, who conducted a prompt inspection and recommended the bridge remain closed until the deck is repaired or replaced.”

Abongwa said the deterioration on the deck is roughly four inches in depth in some places, and that about 75 percent of the rebar thickness in these areas is lost due to corrosion. He attributed the bridge damage, in part, to increased truck traffic on Highway JB as a result of Highway 50 construction work.

“This situation was developing slowly over time, but was likely exacerbated by increased truck traffic (last) summer due to the construction on Highway 50,” Abongwa said.

A posted detour is routing drivers around the area via highways 83, 50 and W.

Work to rehabilitate Highway 50 from Highway 75 in Paddock Lake to Highway O in Wheatland was expedited in 2021 under an $8.3 million contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers in order to capitalize on Federal COVID Relief funds made available to fund the project.

Plans for the section of Highway 50 just east of the Fox River and intersection of Highway W call for raising the roadway elevation to reduce the likelihood that flooding would impact the highway in the future.

No changes to the number of lanes are proposed.

