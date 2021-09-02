 Skip to main content
Highway JB closed at Fox River for bridge repairs
Highway JB is closed at the Fox River bridge for emergency bridge repairs.

Kenosha County closed the road at the bridge — about a quarter mile east of Highway 83 in Wheatland — on Thursday, with no timetable yet available for the reopening.

The scope of the work on the road is pending engineering recommendations.

A posted detour is routing drivers around the area via highways 83, 50 and W.

