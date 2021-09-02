Highway JB closed at Fox River for bridge repairs

Highway JB is closed at the Fox River bridge for emergency bridge repairs.
Kenosha County closed the road at the bridge — about a quarter mile east of Highway 83 in Wheatland — on Thursday, with no timetable yet available for the reopening.
The scope of the work on the road is pending engineering recommendations.
A posted detour is routing drivers around the area via highways 83, 50 and W.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
