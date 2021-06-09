Highway N bridge replacement subject of Monday informational meeting

The public is invited to learn details of the upcoming replacement of a bridge on Highway N over Center Creek in the Town of Paris during a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.

Highway N bridge replacement The project is scheduled to begin later next week. The road will be closed to through traffic in this spot for several weeks.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin later next week. The work zone is on Highway N (38th Street), just west of Highway MB (152nd Avenue). The road will be closed to through traffic in this spot for several weeks.

Topics to be discussed during the meeting include construction staging, traffic operations and access during construction. The meeting will include a brief presentation by project staff at 4:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.

Members of the public may join the meeting by visiting kenoshacounty.org/504/Highways.

The presentation will only be available to download once the meeting has begun by going online to: http://bit.ly/CTHN_Presentation.

Questions can be asked prior to or during the meeting and will be answered immediately following the presentation. Questions sent after the conclusion of the meeting will be responded to via email. Questions can be submitted by visiting http://bit.ly/CTHN_Comments.