Highway 50 resurfacing in Wheatland planned for 2021

WHEATLAND — Resurfacing of Highway 50 in the far west reaches of Kenosha County will reduce traffic to one lane in the project area in 2021.

The state Department of Transportation is in the design phase of the project, which will stretch from Highway O in Wheatland to Highway 12 in Walworth County.

Plans are to mill 3 inches of existing pavement and overlay the highway with 4 inches of new asphalt.

The existing asphalt pavement was laid in 1999 and is reportedly experiencing longitudinal cracking. No major maintenance or overlays have been performed on the original pavement since its initial construction.

No change to the number of lanes is proposed, and no right-of-way acquisition is anticipated.

However, the project also includes repairing damaged drainage pipes in the project area, and the guardrails near Spring Valley Creek will be replaced.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

According to a letter sent to residents within the project area Feb. 14, design of the project will be completed by spring 2021, with construction scheduled as early as summer 2021, pending funding.

Highway 50 will be open during construction, but will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the adjacent travel lane.