Highway S construction to resume next week

SOMERS — Highway S construction crews are expected to resume work the week of March 29, said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

When completed later this year, Highway S will be a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue work on this major project,” Abongwa said. “In just a matter of months, the project will be completed, and everyone will be able to enjoy this new, expanded artery into Kenosha and Somers.”

The more than $21 million project is the largest county highway project in the history of Kenosha County and creates a new gateway from Interstate 94 into the rapidly developing Village of Somers and the northwest section of the City of Kenosha.

The need for the 3.6-mile project became evident as developments, including the Amazon fulfillment center, the First Park 94 industrial park in Somers and the Uline facilities just west of I-94, increased traffic on the two-lane highway, Abongwa said.

What to expect