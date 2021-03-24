 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway S construction to resume next week
View Comments
alert top story

Highway S construction to resume next week

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Highway S construction crews are expected to resume work the week of March 29, said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

When completed later this year, Highway S will be a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

Help support local journalism. Start your digital subscription today. https://go.kenoshanews.com/editorspecial12

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue work on this major project,” Abongwa said. “In just a matter of months, the project will be completed, and everyone will be able to enjoy this new, expanded artery into Kenosha and Somers.”

The more than $21 million project is the largest county highway project in the history of Kenosha County and creates a new gateway from Interstate 94 into the rapidly developing Village of Somers and the northwest section of the City of Kenosha.

The need for the 3.6-mile project became evident as developments, including the Amazon fulfillment center, the First Park 94 industrial park in Somers and the Uline facilities just west of I-94, increased traffic on the two-lane highway, Abongwa said.

What to expect

This year’s work will focus on the construction of the new eastbound lanes, which will be configured largely on the footprint of the original, two-lane roadway. The new westbound lanes, located generally to the north of the old roadway, were constructed last year.

A full closure of Highway S between the East Frontage Road and Highway N is expected to begin later this spring, with traffic to be detoured south to Highway 158 (52nd Street) and east to Highway 31.

The following work is planned to take place next week:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic on Highway S from Highway H to just west of Brumback Boulevard is scheduled to be shifted to the north, onto the current westbound lanes, with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Traffic on Highway H is scheduled to be shifted to the east, onto the current northbound lanes, with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Pavement removal and grading is scheduled to begin from the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road to County Highway N. Traffic will not be impacted during this work.

Other work to be completed this year includes the installation of permanent traffic signals at the Highway S intersections at Highway H and Brumback Boulevard and reconstruction of the intersection at Highway N (38th Street).

Project overview

Along with the widened roadway, the Highway S project includes the addition of turn lanes, replacement of traffic signals, improvements to drainage and the construction of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The project is broken into two phases, which are being built out concurrently:

Phase 1 includes the roughly 2-mile stretch from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to just west of Highway H (88th Avenue).

Phase 2 includes the roughly 1.6-mile stretch between Highway H and the Amazon west driveway.

Work is scheduled to continue through late 2021.

For more information about the project, including project update briefs, visit kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-Expansion-Project.

Spring Election Guide: Information on candidates for state and local races, referendums

Attached are articles and reports related to the April 6 general election.

This collection will be regularly updated, so check back at kenoshanews.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert