Highway S, KR and H construction closures, updates listed

More closures are on tap Monday as road construction continues in Kenosha County and another project on the docket is set for a virtual public information meeting later this month.

The Kenosha County Highway Department said the intersection of Highway S and 38th Street (formerly Highway N) is scheduled to close to traffic for approximately two weeks beginning Monday.

During this intersection closure, Highway S will reopen to traffic between the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road and 38th Street.

Traffic on 38th Street will be detoured around the intersection closure via the I-94 East Frontage Road, Highway 158 (52nd Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue).

This work is part of the ongoing Highway S expansion project.

Highway KR

Also beginning Monday, the pavement on 72nd Avenue, south of Highway KR, will removed as part of the broader road reconstruction project. As a result, residents on 72nd Avenue will need to access their properties from 7th Street.

This is in addition to access changes that occurred when the pavement removal began on Highway KR at the Union Pacific crossing. Those changes require:

