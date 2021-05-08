Highway S, KR and H construction closures, updates listed

More closures are on tap Monday as road construction continues in Kenosha County and another project on the docket is set for a virtual public information meeting later this month.
The Kenosha County Highway Department said the intersection of Highway S and 38th Street (formerly Highway N) is scheduled to close to traffic for approximately two weeks beginning Monday.
During this intersection closure, Highway S will reopen to traffic between the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road and 38th Street.
Traffic on 38th Street will be detoured around the intersection closure via the I-94 East Frontage Road, Highway 158 (52nd Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue).
This work is part of the ongoing Highway S expansion project.
Highway KR
Also beginning Monday, the pavement on 72nd Avenue, south of Highway KR, will removed as part of the broader road reconstruction project. As a result, residents on 72nd Avenue will need to access their properties from 7th Street.
This is in addition to access changes that occurred when the pavement removal began on Highway KR at the Union Pacific crossing. Those changes require:
Residents on County KR, east of the Union Pacific line, to access their property from 56th Avenue.
Residents on 90th Street to access their property from Braun Road.
Residents on Highway KR, west of the Union Pacific line, to access their property from 90th Street.
For information on all of the Wisconn Valley road construction projects, visit: https://projects.511wi.gov/fdr/full-project-overview/.
Highway H info meeting
Later this summer, Kenosha County will reconstruct drainage and make pavement improvements along Highway H (88th Avenue) from Highway 165 to the Illinois state line in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
Construction is expected to occur from mid-June through mid-August. Underground utility work will occur first, followed by asphalt pavement rehabilitation work. The roadway will remain open to traffic during construction for local access needs.
A virtual public information meeting on the project will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 and will be archived for viewing thereafter. To attend the meeting, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/504/Highways.