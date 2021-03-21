Highway S: Largest trunk highway project in Kenosha County history will be done this year

Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said the need for the Highway S project became quite clear in recent years, as developments including the Amazon fulfillment center, the First Park 94 industrial park in Somers and the Uline facilities just west of I-94 turned the old two-lane road into a traffic choke point.

Studies were conducted over the course of several years, public involvement meetings were held and ultimately the project design that is now being executed took shape.

The way the expansion was designed, the new westbound lanes were constructed last year, primarily north of the existing two-lane roadway. This year, the old right-of-way will be transformed into the new eastbound lanes.

“While this is a county trunk highway, the need given the development in that area calls for what will really look and feel like a state trunk-level highway,” Abongwa said. “I believe drivers will quickly come to appreciate it once the project is completed.”

A road with many names

What is today’s Highway S was once a Wisconsin state highway.

For many years, it was Highway 142 — the designation that it retains west of I-94, and the name that many locals still call it. Prior to that, it was State Highway 43.