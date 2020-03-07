Highway S project underway by May

The widening of Highway S to four lanes – the biggest highway project ever undertaken by Kenosha County – will be underway by May, Highway Director Clement Abongwa said Friday.

When complete, by late 2021, Highway S will be a four-lane divided highway from Highway 31 to the East Frontage Road of I-94. The project, which includes a 30-foot-wide grass median, is expected to cost more than $20 million.

Abongwa said it will improve safety in an area that has seen increased traffic as a result of new industry. More than 22,000 vehicles reportedly use that stretch of highway per day.

“The economic footprint in that area has dramatically changed,” Abongway said. “The highway will be upgraded to meet the demands of this economic development.”

The scope of the project also includes drainage ditches designed to maximize stormwater treatment and flood mitigation efforts, 8-foot-wide paved shoulders and an 8-foot-wide shared-use path on one side of the roadway.

The lowest bid for the first phase of the project, from Highway 31 to Highway H, came it at roughly $18 million and was awarded to Michels Corporation.

A federal grant will cover 80 percent of the cost of this phase of the project.