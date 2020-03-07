Highway S project underway by May

The widening of Highway S to four lanes – the biggest highway project ever undertaken by Kenosha County – will be underway by May, Highway Director Clement Abongwa said Friday.
When complete, by late 2021, Highway S will be a four-lane divided highway from Highway 31 to the East Frontage Road of I-94. The project, which includes a 30-foot-wide grass median, is expected to cost more than $20 million.
Abongwa said it will improve safety in an area that has seen increased traffic as a result of new industry. More than 22,000 vehicles reportedly use that stretch of highway per day.
“The economic footprint in that area has dramatically changed,” Abongway said. “The highway will be upgraded to meet the demands of this economic development.”
The scope of the project also includes drainage ditches designed to maximize stormwater treatment and flood mitigation efforts, 8-foot-wide paved shoulders and an 8-foot-wide shared-use path on one side of the roadway.
The lowest bid for the first phase of the project, from Highway 31 to Highway H, came it at roughly $18 million and was awarded to Michels Corporation.
A federal grant will cover 80 percent of the cost of this phase of the project.
In the first phase, motorists will use the existing lanes of Highway S while two additional lanes are constructed to the north.
Traffic will then switch to the north lanes as the existing lanes are reconstructed, Abongwa said.
A complete closure will be required during construction at the intersection with the railroad. A posted detour divert traffic onto Highway H.
The second phase of the project, from Highway H to East Frontage Road, is expected to go out to bid soon.
Initially, this phase was to be funded solely by Kenosha County. However, the county learned this week it was awarded a $1 million Multimodal Local Supplement grant from the state of Wisconsin to help cover a portion of the work.
During construction of the second phase, Highway S will only be open to local traffic within the project boundary.
County Board Supervisor Dennis Elverman reported at the County Board meeting this week that all of the real estate acquisitions for the project are complete.
Making room for the widened highway required 61 full relocations.
The first phase of the project required 11 full residential and business relocations and 16 partial right-of-way acquisitions. The second phase required 50 full residential and business relocations and 45 partial right-of-way acquisitions.
Final approvals for the project were required from the state Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration, due to its proximity to Kenosha Regional Airport.