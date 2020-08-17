Highway S project update: Temporary through-traffic closure to begin Aug. 25

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Kenosha County Highway S expansion project continues, a full closure to through traffic between highways 31 and H is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 25.

This closure is expected to last for approximately 10 days, as crews construct a box culvert and other drainage improvements.

While residents and businesses within this area will retain access to their properties, there will be a hard closure just east of Highway EA and west of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Residents and businesses west of Highway EA (72nd Avenue) will have to access their properties from the west, while those east of the railroad tracks will need to access their properties from the east.

A long-term closure separate from this one continues on Highway S between Highway N (38th Street) and the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

That closure, which began Aug. 5, is to accommodate the construction of the new Highway S westbound lanes west of the intersection with Highway N. That area is now only accessible to local residents and businesses.

The overall Highway S project involves the expansion of the road into a four-lane, divided highway between Highway 31 and the I-94 East Frontage Road.