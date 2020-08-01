Highway S reconstruction project enters new phase with road closure next week

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Commuters will need to find a new east-west route to Interstate 94 next week when Highway S/Highway 142 closes to traffic east of the interstate.

The road will close from the I-94 East Frontage Road to County Highway N beginning on by 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The closing is part of the ongoing project widening Highway S — which is known as Highway 142 west of the Interstate and Washington Road east of Green Bay Road. Traffic will be diverted to Highway 158 between the frontage road and Green Bay Road during the closing.

The two phase project has been underway since spring and is expected to be completed in 2021.

“The goal is that both phases will be completed late fall of next year,” said Clement Abongwa, Kenosha County highway director.

The $30 million project widens the road from two lanes to four from Green Bay Road to the interstate, the expansion needed to handle additional traffic as businesses like the Amazon and Uline warehouses bring more workers and truck traffic to the area. It will also improve drainage in the area and include a bicycle and pedestrian path.