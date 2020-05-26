Highway S reconstruction work underway

Work is underway on the reconstruction and expansion of Highway S between Interstate 94 East Frontage Road and Highway 31, Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said.
This project, which will continue through late 2021, will result in the widening of the existing two-lane, rural roadway into a four-lane, divided highway.
It includes the addition of turn lanes, replacement of traffic signals, improvements to drainage and the addition of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The project is broken into two phases, which will be built out concurrently.
Phase 1 includes the roughly two-mile stretch from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to just west of Highway H (88th Avenue). Work on this phase began earlier this year, with utility relocation. Early work has also included a temporary widening at the Highway H intersection and installation of temporary traffic signals there and at Brumback Boulevard.
Related to this year’s Phase 1 work, Highway S is now reduced to one lane in both directions near the Highway 31 intersection, and some turn lanes will be closed until late fall.
Phase 2, including the roughly 1.6-mile stretch between Highway H and the Amazon west driveway, remains out for bid, with contractors’ submissions due on Friday and work to begin shortly thereafter.
“This project is off to a good start,” Abongwa said. “We have many months of work to go, but I believe the public will be pleased with the end result — a safer, expanded roadway that will meet the traffic needs of the area.”
For more information about the project, including the first in an upcoming series of project update briefs, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-ExpansionProject.
