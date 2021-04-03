Highway S slated to close to through traffic starting Thursday

The long-term, closure of Highway S to through traffic between Highway N (38th Street) and the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road is set to begin Thursday, April 8, Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa has announced.

This closure is expected to continue through fall, as crews work to construct the new Highway S eastbound lanes west of Highway N.

While the highway will be closed to through traffic, access to businesses and residences will be maintained. Drivers will be detoured around the area via the I-94 East Frontage Road, Highway 158 (52nd Street) and Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The closure is associated with the second and final year of a reconstruction and expansion of Highway S from Highway 31 to the I-94 East Frontage Road. Once completed, Highway S will be a four-lane, divided highway throughout this entire stretch.

The more than $21 million project is the largest county highway project in the history of Kenosha County and creates a new gateway from Interstate 94 into the rapidly developing village of Somers as well as the northwest section of the city of Kenosha.