Hiking in Kenosha County

One of the best parts about living in Wisconsin is our beautiful fall weather. And the best way to take advantage of this season — with its cooler temps, crisp air, blue skies and no bugs — is by checking out some of these nearby areas for walking. A special 2021 bonus? Walking outside is an activity with natural social distancing. A special November bonus? We can work off some of those holiday season calories that are looming.

Here are great options for hiking/biking/strolling this fall in Kenosha County:

Kenosha County Bike Trail — Runs from Anderson Park on the south end of Kenosha through Lake County in Illinois, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Whether you walk (or ride a bike), you’ll find fall colors on each side of this path, which moves through wooded areas and neighborhood back yards. Bonus: It is a paved trail, which we love much more than the old crushed gravel.

Petrifying Springs — On County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street). Hands down, this has to be the most beautiful spot in Kenosha County when the fall color pops. Bonus: The recently completed Pike River Phase II Restoration Project features new trails and bridges in the park.

The Pike Trail — Runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. You can’t beat the Lake Michigan scenery along this level, paved walkway. You’ll also pass three National Register Historic Districts, two historic lighthouses, Carthage College’s campus and the Poerio Nature Center. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Poerio Park — This park on Kenosha's northside, at 1401 16th Ave., features 70 acres and four softball fields. There's also the Poerio Nature Center, at 20th Avenue and 16th Street, behind Bose School. This wooded nature area is perfect for fall hikes, featuring about two miles of trails (a combination of paved, gravel and dirt surfaces).

Prairie Springs Park — At highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie. A 2.3-mile paved walking and jogging trail goes around Lake Andrea, offering a smooth, level walking area (and free parking). Dress in layers, however; there’s often a cold wind blowing off the lake. Bonus: While you're there, also check out the park's off-lake trails.

Silver Lake Park — County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50. The combination of the sun bouncing off the lake and the dusty reds and yellows of the leaves makes this a glorious place to take a walk during autumn weekends. There’s a quarter-mile paved path that hugs the lakeshore, starting from the park’s beach area. Bonus: The park features mountain biking trails for more adventurous fall color fans.

Bristol Woods — Off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Home of the Pringle Nature Center, Bristol Woods has forest trails that offer an up-close look at the fall colors. And, this late in the year, you can walk in the woods without being accosted by hordes of mosquitoes.

Brighton Dale Park and Golf Course — Highways 142 and 75 in Brighton, adjacent to Bong Recreation Area. The main reason to visit this park is to see the 250-year-old oak trees. The trails are well tended, and the variety of plants is plentiful.

Hawthorn Hollow — 880 Green Bay Road. Look for lots of maples, occasional river birch and plentiful oak trees. The walking trails are well kept and offer lush scenery. Note: No dogs are allowed.

Fox River Park — This park, located along the eastern boundary of the Fox River at 9521 304th Ave., has 150 acres of wooded parkland, accessible to boaters and canoers with a boat launch. Bonus: The park contains a 27-hole disc golf course with multiple levels, from beginner to expert.

Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park (formerly known as KD Park) — This former gravel quarry, at 8530 352nd Ave., covers 335 acres of land and is still being developed. There are more than four miles of maintained walking trails throughout the park, perfect for fall strolling. Bonus: There's also a dog park, for fall romping, at 25610 89th St.

