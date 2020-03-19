Hillcrest administrator named Wisconsin high school principal of the year

Seven years ago when Eitan Benzaquen first walked through the doors at Hillcrest School, the environment was nothing short of toxic.

An alternative school that serves 75 to 120 of Kenosha Unified School District's “most traumatized” students, he knew the environment had to change. Staff, too, were traumatized working to serve students who have faced issues of violence, drug abuse, bullying and mental illness day in and day out.

But, Benzaquen believes everyone deserves a chance, and his work in helping to transform a school culture through trauma-informed care — along with the success of other special needs programs — has earned him the state’s Secondary School Principal of the Year Award. The association of Wisconsin School Administrators bestowed him the honor in an announcement Tuesday.

“Through lots of work and togetherness, we changed our mindset and our practices to help our students and staff to create and support an environment where student and staff feel safe and cared for,” he said in an application reviewed by the awards committee.

“Instead of saying don't do this or that, we say what's going on and how can I help? Once the student problem is solved, student is de-escalated, we work on making them better at presenting their problem.”