Hillcrest administrator named Wisconsin high school principal of the year

Seven years ago when Eitan Benzaquen first walked through the doors at Hillcrest School, the environment was nothing short of toxic.
An alternative school that serves 75 to 120 of Kenosha Unified School District's “most traumatized” students, he knew the environment had to change. Staff, too, were traumatized working to serve students who have faced issues of violence, drug abuse, bullying and mental illness day in and day out.
But, Benzaquen believes everyone deserves a chance, and his work in helping to transform a school culture through trauma-informed care — along with the success of other special needs programs — has earned him the state’s Secondary School Principal of the Year Award. The association of Wisconsin School Administrators bestowed him the honor in an announcement Tuesday.
“Through lots of work and togetherness, we changed our mindset and our practices to help our students and staff to create and support an environment where student and staff feel safe and cared for,” he said in an application reviewed by the awards committee.
“Instead of saying don't do this or that, we say what's going on and how can I help? Once the student problem is solved, student is de-escalated, we work on making them better at presenting their problem.”
Since implementing and maintaining trauma-sensitive best practices, the school has seen increases in academic achievement. In its first year, half of the students saw academic growth in literacy, and one-third saw some growth in math.
“Excitingly, since then, two-thirds of any student that steps into our doors grows in both literacy and numeracy,” he said.
In awarding him, the association noted that he has “led the way in changing mindsets and practices to create a supportive environment in which students feel safe and problems get solved,” according to a media release.
Changes implemented
The successful practices implemented at Hillcrest include an after-school homework club, a modified course curriculum, counselor and intervention specialist support, family fun nights, case management services, weekly progress reports and aggression replacement therapy.
Hired to lead Hillcrest in 2013, Benzaquen and his staff have collaborated with the district, Community Impact Programs and the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.
“We do it together. We find our purpose together. We know and feel our shared commitment to saving our students; we learn and teach each other,” he said.
The association noted that such efforts have transformed Hillcrest’s environment into one where students “truly learn and thrive,” according to the release.
The school administrators’ association, along with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Association of School Board and the Wisconsin Parent Teacher Association comprised a committee that selected Benzaquen for the award.
Kohl award
Named a “Principal Leader” earlier this year, the Herb Kohl Foundation recognized him for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate that best serves students, families, staff and community. The Kohl recognition served as the committee’s basis for honoring him as high school principal of the year.
“Eitan Benzaquen is a humble leader who credits staff, students, families and supporters for the success of his school because he believes in the power of a family environment,” said Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District.
“He models collaboration for his staff and students, and they emulate his style in return. He is an amazing individual who goes above and beyond to ensure that his school community is valued and appreciated. Together, they achieve great things, one day at a time.”
"Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey," Benzequen said. "It is a real honor to work in KUSD. A big thank you to the students, staff, families and partners that support Hillcrest and KUSD. It was awesome to hear such great news in these tough times. Thanks again."
Benzaquen was previously an associate principal at Stoughton High School and a teacher and fill-in principal at Milwaukee’s Riverside High School. He began his career as a special education teacher in 2001 and was previously nominated for the Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year Award in 2013.
“Mr. Benzaquen exemplifies what it means to serve as a dedicated school leader who takes on all challenges using a creative and multifaceted approach,” said Jim Lynch, the association’s executive director.
“At Hillcrest School, he has brought students, educators and families together in support of shared goals to challenge the status quo and provide a more positive, healthier learning environment for students who need it most. We are very pleased to announce Mr. Benzaquen as our 2020 Principal of the Year, an award that is truly well deserved.”
Hillcrest's mission
On Hillcrest’s website, he explains that the school is one that gives students the educational opportunities that challenge them “to achieve excellence, maximize their unique talents and abilities, prepare them to face the demands of the future, be literate, and contributing members of society.”
In furthering Hillcrest’s mission for student success, he said all staff share the responsibility as advocates for the values of high performance, eliminating marginalization and disproportionality. They promote successful practices that nurture a “positive and proactive” community environment that prepares students for college and careers.
The reviewing committee recognized the emphasis Benzaquen placed on building leadership by empowering staff in an alternative education environment that self-identifies as a shared leadership learning community. Every year, for example, staff members attend a state or national alternative education conference and present what they learn to each other.
Of the work that has been done, however, Benzaquen said he is proudest of the students’ transformation.
“I am most proud of our student achievement in behavior. Through excellent programs and the trauma-sensitive environment built at Hillcrest, we see such remarkable student and family positive behavior growth,” he said.
He said, oftentimes, society places an emphasis on student achievement on academics only.
"We believe at Hillcrest that building and maintaining relationships, and learning to respect and care for one another are as, or more important, than academic achievement,” he said.
