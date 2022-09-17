Hispanic heritage celebrated at Pennoyer Park on Kenosha lakefront Saturday afternoon

Kenosha Creative Space, in partnership with Lomeli Butcher Shop and Midwest DJ Productions, presented the first day of the second annual Festival Orgullo Hispano — Hispanic Heritage Festival — on Saturday at Pennoyer Park.

This festival follows the wildly popular inaugural event that occurred Downtown last September. The public event, now held at the scenic and spacious lakefront park at 3601 Seventh Ave., continues Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

On Saturday the space was full of live musical entertainers and DJs, about a dozen food and drink vendors and some craft retailers. Admission was $10 for adults with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space, a Downtown cultural hub for Kenosha’s creative community, as well as a newly created Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund.

Co-organizer Karla Arzate, owner of Lomeli Butcher Shop, said she and her business are proud to support the festival Saturday.

“We just want to show Kenosha that when we get together we can do big things,” she said. “As Hispanics, we’re well known for the music and the food and the energy. We’re going to have a great time here. We are very excited because we don’t think there’s been anything like this at the bandshell.”

Diego and Dianna Villalobos, owners of Midwest DJ Productions, also helped organize the event.

“When we first started planning this last year we never thought it would be this big,” Diego Villalobos said, adding about 1,000 turned out to their Downtown event last September. “Hispanics helped build this country and they have been a very important part in America, Kenosha and the Midwest.”

Dianna Villalobos hopes the festival continues for years to come.

“It’s been growing great so far. You can smell it in the air. The music is pumping and we have all kinds of different vendors,” she said. “We wanted to create a festival for those of us that feel like we’re maybe not represented well in the community. This is also for the future generations to carry on after we get old.”

They said anyone is welcome experience Latino culture.