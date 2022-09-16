Hispanic heritage festival to be held at Kenosha Public Museum Saturday afternoon

The Kenosha Public Museum, in collaboration with Bradford High School, will hold a Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday afternoon at the museum, located at 5500 1st Ave.

“This is the first year that we’re collaborating with the Kenosha public museum,” said Lee Belanger-Gonzales, the world languages department chair and AP Spanish teacher at Bradford High School. “So it’s the second year in total, but first year with the museum.”

The event, which will be held from noon to 3 p.m., will include games and crafts from various Hispanic cultures with Bradford’s Latino Empowerment club, vocal music from Bradford’s Grupo Tidente, flamenco dance tutorials and opportunities to learn about Hispanic countries, Hispanic change makers and what Hispanic really means.

“There’s informational panels that will be up defining what it means to be Hispanic,” Belanger-Gonzales said. “And talking about the Hispanic involvement in Civil War, because a lot of people aren’t aware of the heavy involvement of Mexican Americans in our Civil War.”

Mi Gente from Carthage College, Latinos Unidos from Indian Trail High School and Latinos Unidos from UW-Parkside will be in attendance with additional activities.

“The biggest thing that I’m looking forward to and what we’re hoping to achieve is having the community of Kenosha interact with people of Hispanic heritage, and kind of get to know them and build that level of comfort within the cultures,” Belanger-Gonzales said.

There will also be cultural foods offered, such as Big Head Tacos, tamales and other selections.

“As our students of Hispanic Heritage interact with the community at large, they make a connection with them, as well as the community making connection with these Hispanic students,” Belanger-Gonzales said. “And we’ve obviously had some issues here in Kenosha, so it can’t be a bad thing when people start to appreciate cultural differences and interact in a friendly way.”