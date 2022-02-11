History Center debuts “Kenosha Voices" oral history project today

The Kenosha History Center debuts a new project today designed to record and preserve the stories of local residents.
"This is so exciting," said Chris Allen, the History Center's executive director. "We've wanted to launch this for several years, to capture these stories and save them in our archives."
“Kenosha Voices” features interviews from people who have lived and worked in the community. Each interview will be stored on a digital file that will be accessible through the History Center.
The interviews — conducted by Karl Frederick, a retired Kenosha News editor/reporter and Historical Society Board member, and Bob Lichter, a Kenosha History Center volunteer — take place at the Southwest Library, in Kenosha Community Media's "Hub."
Not even a few raindrops stopped the curious from delving into the past Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the annual Historyfest presented by the Western Kenosha County Historical Society at Miller Park in Trevor.
Christine A. Verstraete for the Kenosha News
"The interviews are very comfortable and conversational," Allen said. "We meet with the people beforehand and ask them what they want to talk about and then we record it."
The first interview, with local author and former Dynamatic employee Dan Stika, will debut at noon today on YouTube and this weekend on Kenosha Community Media's local cable TV broadcasts.
Each Friday, a new interview will air at noon on the History Center's YouTube Channel, then at 5 p.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday on Spectrum Channel 14.
"Kenosha Voices" will also be available on the Kenosha Community Media Roku channel.
The interviews run from 25 minutes to an hour and cover a variety of topics.
So far "we have a half dozen interviews recorded, with about 10 more people who are signed up to have interviews done in the next couple weeks," Allen said.
The next two interviews to air are: Leon Pascucci (G. LeBlanc Corp) on Feb. 18 and Bob Lichter (Peter Pirsch & Sons) on Feb. 25.
To sign up for an interview, email the History Center at
KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Elevated view of New Richmond after the tornado hit on June 12, 1899. Many people are gathered around the railroad tracks and a few others are seen among the ruins of homes and businesses. The Willow River is visible in the foreground.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 61758
New Richmond tornado 1899
People stand in the rubble of the Ward S. Williams Co. stone block building after a deadly tornado hit New Richmond.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 62726
New Richmond tornado 1899
People working with the relief effort in the aftermath of a tornado in New Richmond in 1899. Boxes of supplies are piled near a man in the foreground, and a man holds a bundle in a cart parked on the left. In the background, people are walking among the debris.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70370
New Richmond tornado 1899
A woman and her young daughter stand in a yard examining a house in the aftermath of the New Richmond tornado. The house has one entire side missing.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70298
New Richmond tornado 1899
A small group of women and children observe the aftermath of the New Richmond tornado.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70592
New Richmond tornado 1899
View over water, perhaps Hatfield Lake, of houses damaged and demolished in the New Richmond tornado. Floating at the edge of the lake near an eroded bank are numerous pieces of debris. A number of tents for the relief effort are on the left.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70292
New Richmond tornado 1899
A group of people looks at the debris left by the New Richmond tornado from a covered horse-drawn carriage. In the foreground, the roof of a house lies on the ground.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70300
New Richmond tornado 1899
A small group of men and women stand surrounded by the debris from the New Richmond tornado. Storm-damaged houses and relief workers are visible in the background.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70372
New Richmond tornado 1899
The still smoldering foundation of a brick building continues to burn in the wake of a tornado that swept through New Richmond in 1899.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70259
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
The front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899, blares news of the deadly New Richmond tornado. New Richmond is about 42 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
New Richmond tornado 1899
Men near a heavily damaged home look at a tree that was stripped of its bark by the tornado that hit New Richmond in 1899. It also appears to have a piece of metal embedded in it.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70265
New Richmond tornado 1899
An elevated view over water, possibly Hatfield Lake, shows damage to houses and property and people gathered in groups around town.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70289
New Richmond tornado 1899
A crowd gathers amid debris left in the wake of a devastating tornado. Trees have been stripped of limbs and bar, and houses have been flattened.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70296
New Richmond tornado 1899
Men work amid the rubble of lumber, bricks and stone left by the tornado.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70368
New Richmond tornado 1899
Men work in the remains of a house that was demolished by the tornado that hit New Richmond in 1899.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70376
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
The front page of the State Journal from June 13, 1899, recounts the story of the deadly tornado. The June 14 edition talked about the "line of funerals," with the dead carried to their graves in grocers' wagons.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.