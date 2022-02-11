History Center debuts “Kenosha Voices" oral history project today

The Kenosha History Center debuts a new project today designed to record and preserve the stories of local residents.

"This is so exciting," said Chris Allen, the History Center's executive director. "We've wanted to launch this for several years, to capture these stories and save them in our archives."

“Kenosha Voices” features interviews from people who have lived and worked in the community. Each interview will be stored on a digital file that will be accessible through the History Center.

The interviews — conducted by Karl Frederick, a retired Kenosha News editor/reporter and Historical Society Board member, and Bob Lichter, a Kenosha History Center volunteer — take place at the Southwest Library, in Kenosha Community Media's "Hub."

"The interviews are very comfortable and conversational," Allen said. "We meet with the people beforehand and ask them what they want to talk about and then we record it."

The first interview, with local author and former Dynamatic employee Dan Stika, will debut at noon today on YouTube and this weekend on Kenosha Community Media's local cable TV broadcasts.

Each Friday, a new interview will air at noon on the History Center's YouTube Channel, then at 5 p.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday on Spectrum Channel 14.

"Kenosha Voices" will also be available on the Kenosha Community Media Roku channel.

The interviews run from 25 minutes to an hour and cover a variety of topics.

So far "we have a half dozen interviews recorded, with about 10 more people who are signed up to have interviews done in the next couple weeks," Allen said.

The next two interviews to air are: Leon Pascucci (G. LeBlanc Corp) on Feb. 18 and Bob Lichter (Peter Pirsch & Sons) on Feb. 25.

To sign up for an interview, email the History Center at KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org.

