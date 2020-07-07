History Center to re-open

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is slated to re-open next Tuesday.

According to a news release from museum staff, precautions will be in place to keep visitors, volunteers and staff safe during the current health situation.

These precautions include the requirement that visits be made by reservation only at hours limited to weekdays at this time. Self-guided tour hours will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Other precautions include requirements for all guests to wear face masks and observe social distancing. With the exception of purses, no bags or backpacks will be allowed inside the facility and no cash will be accepted in the gift shop.

Reservations for self-guided tours can be made by visiting www.picktime.com/kenoshahistorycenter or by calling 262-654-5770.

