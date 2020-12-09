Reported hit-and-run in Pleasant Prairie leads to chase, pending charges

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 26-year-old Kenosha man faces a litany of criminal charges after a hit-and-run led to a slow-speed chase at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.
As of Wednesday morning, Salvador Lopez remained in custody in the Kenosha County Jail after his arrest. Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said felony fleeing and eluding charges have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
Lopez also faces possible charges of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run causing injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lopez was not listed on the Kenosha County Circuit Court calendar and a criminal complaint had yet to be filed.
According to a press release issued by the Village of Pleasant Prairie:
A caller reported that his vehicle was struck in the 9100 block of 76th Street, and that the driver, later identified as Lopez, had fled the scene. Lopez was located in the 9100 block of 88th Avenue, but reportedly refused to stop and continued eastbound on 95th Street at low speeds before he eventually went north on Old Green Bay Road.
Police tried to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but Lopez eluded those before he crossed the median between the north and southbound lanes. After the vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes, an officer used his squad car to force Lopez into the curb and to a stop in the 8900 block of Highway 31.
“Because the vehicle was heading into oncoming traffic, we decided to ‘nudge’ it into the curb,” Smetana said. “We caused it to run out of space. That was by design. We felt there was a need to do what we could to terminate it. We felt it was safe.”
Smetana said the pursuit reached between 40 and 45 miles per hour, which played a role in how it ended.
“That helped us make a decision to guide the individual’s vehicle into the curb line,” he said. “The situation (to do that) has to be right. The officers are constantly looking at it and assessing. ... The supervisors are monitoring these situations closely. We allowed it to proceed until it crossed into oncoming traffic.”
Serious injuries averted
Smetana said a minor injury to the victim of the hit-and-run was reported, but he didn’t believe that person was taken to a hospital.
The fact that all parties avoided significant injuries was remarkable, Smetana said. Lopez’s vehicle sustained a blown out tire when it struck the curb, and the officer’s squad had some minor damage, Smetana said.
“It’s an incredible danger for everyone, for the officers, the vehicle being pursued and the traveling public,” he said. “Nobody expects that at 8:50 a.m.”
