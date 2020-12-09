Reported hit-and-run in Pleasant Prairie leads to chase, pending charges

“Because the vehicle was heading into oncoming traffic, we decided to ‘nudge’ it into the curb,” Smetana said. “We caused it to run out of space. That was by design. We felt there was a need to do what we could to terminate it. We felt it was safe.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smetana said the pursuit reached between 40 and 45 miles per hour, which played a role in how it ended.

“That helped us make a decision to guide the individual’s vehicle into the curb line,” he said. “The situation (to do that) has to be right. The officers are constantly looking at it and assessing. ... The supervisors are monitoring these situations closely. We allowed it to proceed until it crossed into oncoming traffic.”

Serious injuries averted

Smetana said a minor injury to the victim of the hit-and-run was reported, but he didn’t believe that person was taken to a hospital.

The fact that all parties avoided significant injuries was remarkable, Smetana said. Lopez’s vehicle sustained a blown out tire when it struck the curb, and the officer’s squad had some minor damage, Smetana said.

“It’s an incredible danger for everyone, for the officers, the vehicle being pursued and the traveling public,” he said. “Nobody expects that at 8:50 a.m.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.