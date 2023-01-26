Hit-and-run suspect in custody, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department release pursuit footage

An alleged hit-and-run suspect is in custody after a pre-dawn pursuit in Kenosha County Thursday.

According to the department, at about 4:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hwy EA (72nd Avenue), a sheriff's department deputy located a vehicle which reportedly had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and attempted a traffic stop.

The operator of the vehicle reportedly fled on foot and was later located and taken into custody a short distance away. The department released video of the pursuit on social media.

The suspect had an active warrant through probation and parole according to a sheriff department social media post. An officer safety advisory was also out about the suspect, who was known to carry a firearm and had reportedly made statements that he would "make headlines if the cops catch him."

The suspect is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.

