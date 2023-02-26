Over the decades, traveling from the Far West states back to Wisconsin, on several occasions we have taken a slower return route via “The Loneliest Road in America” — U.S. 50. That was the case a few weeks ago as well.

When we have chosen to drive on one of America’s oldest federal highways, the aim was to avoid both the traffic and high elevations on Interstate 70 through the Rockies.

Skipping Denver is never a bad driving decision, either.

But, there is a better reason: The older highway offers a slow-motion view of an America that has both disappeared yet continues to show its importance.

Winter driving

Driving across the southern stretch of the Rocky Mountains in late January is not for the timid. Going up and through Monarch Pass (elevation: 11,312 feet) made driving my usually surefooted Subaru Forester feel more like I was on roller skates.

The temporary terror of seeing a semi fill your review mirror as you descend into the lower elevations and valleys is eventually rewarded when your path finally takes you through Cañon City and Pueblo, followed by a string of other, smaller towns.

Eventually the landscape begins to flatten out and several hundred miles of sameness greets you. As odd as it sounds, this is my favorite part of U.S. 50.

Old friends

The highway has been a part of my life at different times.

Growing up in Indiana, the highway was a straight shot from southern Indiana (south of Bloomington) to the Cincinnati area, where we could find 3.2% beer and girls in bars that catered to the under-21 crowd. More recently, working in D.C. for a couple of years, U.S. 50 gave me an alternative to the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the occasions when I drove home to Kenosha.

In Eastern Colorado, U.S. 50 takes you through the town of Fowler, which messes with my head. I drive back to my hometown of Indianapolis via another federal highway, U.S. 52. Like its Colorado namesake, the Indiana town of Fowler has a parallel rail line and massive grain elevators. And both towns have a Fowler State Bank.

I noticed the sign for the Fowler Tribune in the Colorado town and, upon checking when I got home, was pleased to see it is still producing local news. I don’t think the Hoosier town has its own specific newspaper, but it looks like a countywide paper still serves the community.

Those are the details that catch my attention. They are exactly the things you can’t see driving 80 miles per hour on the interstate 20 miles away.

‘Welcome to Kansas’

We didn’t notice when we passed from Colorado into Kansas. The sound on my phone was turned down, so we missed hearing the cheerful chirp, “Welcome to Kansas.” Nor did the obligatory “Welcome to (insert state name here)” sign catch our attention.

Nothing about the landscape at the Colorado-Kansas border would give you a clue. By then, a certain level of sameness had taken over.

Like the towns in eastern Colorado, western Kansas highway towns exhibit many similar characteristics. Any town of a certain size on the highway usually parallels a rail line. The town typically has a giant grain elevator. Often, it has a VFW post, a Dollar General store — often in lieu of a full supermarket — and a farm equipment dealer.

For some reason, the equipment dealers are, more often than not, selling green John Deere equipment. I would see five to six Deere dealers for every Case/New Holland seller.

If the town along this path is larger than some population threshold I could not determine it also has a Sonic drive-in. These towns seldom had a Walmart or anything approaching a big box store. Some had a smallish local grocery store; all had a liquor store. Every one of them had a Subway, some had two.

Empty spaces

I was more taken by what the towns didn’t have.

Ghost signage on buildings or long turned-off storefront electric signs told the story of loss. Empty buildings, or others repurposed into offices or converted into storefront churches replaced appliance stores, hardware stores and other business that once offered shoes, work clothes and other consumer needs. I wondered where the locals now bought these products. Had all of them become Amazon customers?

Unlike the town in Colorado I mentioned, most of the smaller Kansas places had no bank. The two-pump gas stations were long gone, now standing empty or morphed into a used tire store or Mexican restaurant.

Grabbing these brief glimpses down once vital main streets of rural America tells a story. I am just not sure where the story will take us.

The homogenization of the U.S. seems 90% complete when seen through an automobile windshield passing through these small towns. The story fascinates me, and is part of the reason my wife and I enjoy long car trips with plenty of “windshield time.”

An American story

Eventually, the clock and calendar begin to assert their dominance. Family, work and your everyday life call you home. As on my two previous trips across Kansas on U.S. 50, I chose one of the state highways and rushed north to I-70.

It is difficult for some people to understand why we wanted to take a 15-day drive to California and back. But there is no other way to know this story. You can read about it. You can probably find endless podcasts on the subject. There are, no doubt, YouTube videos to be seen as well.

But I am an eyeball guy. As long as I am able — and gas doesn’t cost $14 a gallon — I will continue to take in the American story this way.

Two of my favorite Hoosier writers, novelist Theodore Dreiser and war correspondent Ernie Pyle, wrote engaging stories about their road travels across America. I can never hope to equal them, but I can learn from their example: Hit the road as often as you can.

