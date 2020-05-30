Hitting a milestone: Indian Trail students walk in graduation ceremony at local business

Kim Racine welcomed the approximately 40 people that had gathered under the near clear blue skies and sunshine in the alleyway next to Nothing Bundt Cakes before Presley Racine gave the first speech of the day.

“First, I just want to start by saying that I hope you guys know how much I care about you, because I don’t wake up early for just anything,” Presley Racine said, tapping into the lighthearted, fun nature of the ceremony.

While briefly mentioning how COVID-19 had changed the landscape and robbed seniors across the nation from walking during graduation, Presley Racine told the graduates high school “isn’t easy, and all of your hard work deserves to be acknowledged.”

“High school is busy and stressful enough without jobs, but you guys managed to do it all while being such dedicated, reliable, hard workers here at Nothing Bundt Cakes,” Presley Racine said. “Not only did you juggle school and work, but all of you guys also participated in some form of club or activity.

“Wyatt and Madi were the president and vice president of GSA; Walker and Angelo were in band, pit and jazz band; Nathan was in volleyball and choir; and Taylor was the senior class vice president and in choir. And that’s just some of the things you all were involved in at Indian Trail.”