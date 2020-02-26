Hobnob nominated for James Beard Award

For over six decades, the Hobnob, the classic 1954 supper club on the shores of Lake Michigan at the southern edge of Racine, has served its diners in style.

The iconic restaurant is now poised for national recognition as a leader in hospitality.

On Wednesday, the Hobnob, 277 Sheridan Rd., was named by the James Beard Foundation as one of 20 semifinalists for Hospitality Excellence, competing with restaurants from San Francisco to Puerto Rico.

Presented by Capitol One, the 2020 James Beard Awards will mark the 30th anniversary of awards presented to the restaurant trade by the James Beard Foundation, a not-for-profit organization.

This year’s 23 competition categories include Best New Restaurant; Outstanding Wine, Spirits and Beer Producer; Outstanding Restaurateur and Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Recognition will also be awarded to chefs by state and/or region.

Wisconsin chefs Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee; Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee; and Sean Pharr, Mint Mark, Madison, have been nominated for Best Chef against chefs in seven Midwestern states.