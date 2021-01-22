 Skip to main content
Hoffman Estates man charged in string of rural tavern robberies
Prosecutors in Kenosha County are seeking extradition of a Hoffman Estates, Ill., man wanted in connection with a series of tavern robberies in Kenosha and Racine counties.

Charles Birch, 41, of Hoffman Estates, is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal damage to property, and two counts of misdemeanor theft. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Birch is in custody in Illinois.

Birch is alleged to have been one of two or three men who together broke into a number of rural taverns in November and December, the burglars breaking into gambling machines in the bars to steal cash.

According to the criminal complaint, there were a string of burglaries at taverns in northern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin, with detectives from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department among those investigating the burglaries.

Birch is alleged to have been one of the men seen on security video breaking into the Packer Inn in Silver Lake, Johnny’z Pour House in Pleasant Prairie, the Sandlots of Salem in Salem Lakes, and Kelly’s Pub in Wilmot, all of the burglaries happening in November and December.

In security video, two men are seen breaking into the taverns in several of the burglaries, and three men in one of two burglaries at Johnny’z Pour House. In each case, the men are seen leaving in a white Dodge Durango with black rims and black trim.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators linked the burglaries to Birch through the Dodge Durango and I-Pass tollway data, and through images taken from surveillance video.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department said the investigations into the burglaries are ongoing.

