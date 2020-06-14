Hogs for Heroes presents Army veteran from Kenosha with Harley-Davidson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UNION GROVE — The number 13 proved lucky for Kenosha U.S. Army veteran First Sergeant Blake Buchanan on Saturday when the wounded warrior was presented with a 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide by Hogs for Heroes in an 11:30 a.m. ceremony at Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171.

Hogs for Heroes is a Madison-based nonprofit dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered during active duty by Wisconsin military veterans through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

It’s a mission that has resonated with donors. Founded with a goal of awarding one Harley annually, Hogs for Heroes has now gifted 13 Wisconsin veterans with Harleys in its first four years, with plans to donate another three bikes yet this year. The organization, overseen by a four-member corporate board and eight-member advisory board, puts 100% of donations toward providing Harleys for veterans.

Large crowd in attendance

A large crowd was on hand to honor Buchanan, who served from 2002-2014 as an Army engineer specializing in carpentry and masonry. Buchanan served in three deployments, one stateside and two overseas — including duty assignments in Ramadi, Iraq, which he recalls as “a Wild West spot,” and Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.