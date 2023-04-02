A Kenosha couple is combining two popular venue concepts in their new Downtown business with Hold My Beer, 621 56th St., an ax throwing and craft pouring experience coming this summer.

Hold My Beer is planned to open in June, and will offer six lanes, between 30 and 50 self-pour taps and a unique experience in the Downtown area.

The concept came about when owners and Kenosha couple Meghan Mills and Luke Faulkner visited a self-pour tap bar in Lake Geneva. Faulkner said the concept struck a chord.

“Meghan said, ‘We need to open something like that,’” Faulkner said. “I loved it, because I love craft beer and I wanted to do it. But it was missing something. I felt like it could be taken up another level, so I was like, well, what if we add throwing axes?”

The couple have been spending the past few weeks working on the building, documenting the process on social media as they prepare to open.

Faulkner gave a rundown for what guests could expect when the business is completed.

When they arrive, guests will be given a wristband connected to their card to buy drinks, food and time in the ax throwing lanes. The self-pour taps will sell by the ounce, allowing customers to try a wide variety of drinks and create their own flights, with a rotating beer menu drawing from numerous local brewery offerings.

“Choose your own adventure,” Faulkner said. “You create your own experience.”

The ax lanes will be unusual as well, implementing projectors to create different games for players, with new games coming out regularly.

“It’s not just moving the target around,” Faulkner said. “Some of them are throwbacks to nostalgic games like Asteroids, some are really new and creative, and we’ll be able to upload and add more variety to our library as we go.”

Mills said local businesses can also sponsor the lanes to help get their name out in the community. The bar space and ax lanes would also be open to corporate events.

“If anyone is interested in that, contact us and we’ll put them on our list,” Mills said.

Other games, food

Guests can also enjoy a collection of board games, tabletop games, non-alcoholic beverages or something from the food menu if they prefer, Faulkner said.

The interior will be a melding of old and new, contrasting the historic exposed brick walls and frame to the modern self-taps and ax lanes. While plenty of work is still needed to turn the old building into the newest draw in Downtown Kenosha, the couple is excited for what’s ahead.

“It’s a blessing really,” Mills said. “Being able to open a business in such an amazing location, with awesome neighbors and the connections that we’ve made.”

While Downtown Kenosha has been steadily growing, Faulkner said they felt it was missing something to make the area a destination for out-of-towners. They hoped Hold My Beer would help provide that something.

“We’ve got the cool Harbor Market, we’ve got the lakefront; we do all sorts of cool events through the summer and we’ve got plenty of awesome restaurants, but we’re hoping to make a destination for people from further away,” Faulkner said.

A great team

Faulkner works at the Warhammer store in Pleasant Prairie, and Mills was formerly in property management. Faulkner, a self-described “professional nerd,” said they made a great team for the business.

“Megan and I are both ambitious people that have always wanted to take on the challenge of running our own business,” Faulkner said. “We both brought different types of experience to the table that have complemented each other exceptionally well.”

Mills does the bookkeeping and Faulkner “mostly breaks things,” he joked.

Mills and Faulkner said the two most common questions they get are “how expensive is it to insure an ax throwing bar,” and “can I put up a picture of my ‘ex’ to throw an ax at.”

Not too bad and no, in that order, the couple said.

Besides that, reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

“In general there’s excitement,” Faulkner said. “It’s a lot of people that are excited to have something really unique that adds to the Downtown presence, that we’re here in the community.”

The couple is planning a grand opening, with dates and plans to be announced. They will be partnering with the Shalom Center for the event, with raffles and other portions of proceeds going to the local charity.

More information about when Hold My beer will open, what to expect and more can be found at www.holdmybeerkenosha.com.