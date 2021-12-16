Holiday House Christmas Food & Toy Event distribution is underway; registrations still being taken at site

The Holiday House Christmas Food & Toy Event distribution is underway and will continue Friday and Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Holiday House is the series of events that provide assistance to Kenosha County children in need and their families during the holiday season. The events include: Winter Wraps Children’s Coat Distribution and the Christmas Toy and Food Basket Distribution coordinated by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern WI, Inc. Major funding for Holiday House comes from Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. (Goodfellows).

The hours of operation for the Christmas event are as follows: Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 20-22) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All events will be held at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, enter Door B.

If you are a Kenosha County resident who missed registration and still wish to receive a free food card and toy for your child who is age 15 and younger, registrations will be accepted during the event. Be prepared with all of the following information when you come to register at the event: a picture ID, proof of Kenosha County residency, your Social Security Card or ITIN, children’s Social Security cards, names & Social Security cards for all individuals living in your home.

Please be advised that you must have a child living in your home and reside in Kenosha.

Holiday House serves area children in need through a coordinated community effort. The Holiday House participating agencies are: Kenosha Christmas Charities (Goodfellows), Kenosha County Department of Human Services, Women and Children’s Horizons, Southern Lakes Credit Union, Community Action Agency, Urban Outreach Center, UMOS and Goodwill Industries, Inc.

For more information on Holiday House contact Holiday House at 262-697-4500.

