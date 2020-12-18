Holiday House extends giving program through Dec. 22

Holiday House is coordinated by Goodwill Industries to distribute toys and gift cards for the purchase of food, and Southern Lakes Credit Union assists in the coordination of the Corporate Giving Tree.

This year's Goodfellows dinner was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions "but the need for clothing and food is greater than ever," said Sherri Dabbs, a supervisor with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, who has coordinated the event for almost two decades.

"After many businesses closed and COVID changed things for everyone, the one thing that COVID couldn’t change was the generosity and the giving spirit of the Goodfellows," she said. "The decision was made by the Goodfellows Board to proceed with the events knowing there very well may be a greater need this year than in previous years."