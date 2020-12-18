Holiday House extends giving program through Dec. 22

Holiday House — the group of community agencies that make food, toys and winter clothing available to Kenosha County’s disadvantaged families with children — has extended this year's program through Tuesday.
Families with children in their homes, who did not register in advance, are still eligible to participate.
Holiday House will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
Families receive a toy for each child age 15 and younger and Festival Foods Gift cards to purchase food (amount varies depending on size of family). In all, Holiday House expects to serve more than 1,500 families (some 4,000 children) this season.
To take part, individuals need to provide the following items: photo identification, proof of Kenosha County residency, Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), all participating children’s Social Security cards, and names and Social Security cards for all eligible individuals living in your home that you would like included. Please note, anyone families would like to register should live in the registrant's home.
For more information, call the Job Center at 262-697-4500.
Support Local Journalism
Kenosha Christmas Charities Inc. — aka Goodfellows — is the primary financial supporter of Holiday House.
Holiday House is coordinated by Goodwill Industries to distribute toys and gift cards for the purchase of food, and Southern Lakes Credit Union assists in the coordination of the Corporate Giving Tree.
This year's Goodfellows dinner was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions "but the need for clothing and food is greater than ever," said Sherri Dabbs, a supervisor with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, who has coordinated the event for almost two decades.
"After many businesses closed and COVID changed things for everyone, the one thing that COVID couldn’t change was the generosity and the giving spirit of the Goodfellows," she said. "The decision was made by the Goodfellows Board to proceed with the events knowing there very well may be a greater need this year than in previous years."
Goodfellows, a charitable organization founded in 1931, was established to help meet the needs of area families, especially at Christmas. The Kenosha businessmen who comprised the membership held an annual dinner at which they were asked to offer a donation. The money being collected was used to fill Christmas baskets with toys, fruit and candy. In the early years, Goodfellows took on the task of both raising the money and distributing the toys and food baskets. The distribution came to be known as Holiday House, which grew to include the Winter Wraps Children’s Coat distribution.
"As the distributions became more extensive, community support from various local social and human service agencies were a natural fit," Dabbs said.
This year's distribution operates under COVID-19 protocols, including a new online application process. Families were also able to register over the phone.
Holiday House was able to extend this year's event to more than two weeks, to allow for small groups to enter the Job Center and maintain social distancing.
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
Here are some photos taken at events around Kenosha County by our photographers during the weekend of Dec. 6-8, 2019.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.