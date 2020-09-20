Holiday House registration gets underway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registrations for the 2020 Holiday House events are currently being accepted.

Families still must preregister as they have in the past, however, due to COVID-19, this year they are accepting registrations online and via the telephone.

To register online visit: https://qrco.de/HHregistration; to register via telephone call: (262) 605-6600.

Information you may need to complete the online or telephone application will be: Social Security Cards or ITIN numbers for everyone in your home.

Quantities are limited to those who preregister. Appointments will be assigned after registration is complete. Families will be asked to strictly follow the appointment schedule given so we can social distance and serve families as safely as possible.

Holiday House is two major events that provide assistance to Kenosha County children in need and their families during the holiday season. The events include: Winter Wraps Children’s Coat Distribution and the Christmas Toy and Food Distribution both coordinated by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern WI, Inc. Major funding for Holiday House comes from Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. (Goodfellows).

Event dates this fall will include: