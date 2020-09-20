 Skip to main content
Holiday House registration gets underway
Holiday House registration gets underway

HOLIDAY HOUSE

Jerome Pearson, 3, picks out toys with volunteer Ann Marie Venn during the Holiday House event in December 2019. Registration for this year’s Holiday Hosue events is now underway.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Registrations for the 2020 Holiday House events are currently being accepted.

Families still must preregister as they have in the past, however, due to COVID-19, this year they are accepting registrations online and via the telephone.

To register online visit: https://qrco.de/HHregistration; to register via telephone call: (262) 605-6600.

Information you may need to complete the online or telephone application will be: Social Security Cards or ITIN numbers for everyone in your home.

Quantities are limited to those who preregister. Appointments will be assigned after registration is complete. Families will be asked to strictly follow the appointment schedule given so we can social distance and serve families as safely as possible.

Holiday House is two major events that provide assistance to Kenosha County children in need and their families during the holiday season. The events include: Winter Wraps Children’s Coat Distribution and the Christmas Toy and Food Distribution both coordinated by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern WI, Inc. Major funding for Holiday House comes from Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. (Goodfellows).

Event dates this fall will include:

Winter Wraps Event – Oct. 12 -16 and Oct. 19-23;

Christmas Food & Toy Event – Dec. 7-11 and Dec. 14-18.

Holiday House serves area children in need through a coordinated community effort. The Holiday House participating agencies are: Kenosha Christmas Charities (Goodfellows), Kenosha County Department of Human Services, Women and Children’s Horizons, Southern Lakes Credit Union, Community Action Agency, ELCA Outreach Center, Kenosha News, R.S.V.P., UMOS and Goodwill Industries, Inc.

For more information contact Holiday House at 262-697-4500.

