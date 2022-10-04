Holiday House Winter Wraps distribution set, registrations underway in Kenosha County

Two major events to help children and families in need in Kenosha County are set to get underway.

The Holiday House Winter Wraps children’s coat distribution will be held this month, and the Christmas toy and food distribution will be held in December, both coordinated by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern WI, Inc.

Major funding for Holiday House comes from Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. (Goodfellows).

Winter Wraps

This year’s Winter Wraps program begins Monday, Oct. 17, and continues through Friday, Oct. 21.

The program is in need of clean used coats in all sizes, scarves, hats, mittens and boots in good condition to be distributed to families in the community who will need warmth this winter season. Any donations can be brought to the Kenosha County Job Center/Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road.

In 2021, Winter Wraps collected and distributed warm winter coats to over 4,000 Kenosha children and their families who were in need.

“The community’s generous donations of coats, hats and mittens have contributed to the continued success of this event,” said Sherri Dabbs of Goodwill Industries Inc.

Registration open

Registrations for the 2022 Holiday House events are currently being accepted. Families must preregister as they have in the past, and this year the organization is also accepting registrations online and via the telephone.

To register online visit https://qrco.de/HHregistration; to register via telephone call: 262-605-6600

Information you may need to complete the online or telephone application will be: Social Security Cards or ITIN numbers for everyone in your home. Quantities are limited to those who preregister. Appointments will be assigned after registration is complete. Families will be asked to follow the appointment schedule they will be given.

For more information about Holiday House Winter Wraps contact Dabbs, Michele Irby or Katie DeGroot, at 262-697-4500.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to work both the Winter Wraps coat distribution this month and December’s Christmas Food & Toy distribution. Volunteer activities include helping families with selecting coats and toys, packing and distribution of food baskets, and general customer service functions involved in providing services to the participating families.

The Holiday House Team is anticipating approximately 1,500 families will be registered and participate in the events this year.

For more information or to volunteer for any of the Holiday House events contact Katie at 262-697-4500.

Holiday House serves area children in need through a coordinated community effort. The Holiday House participating agencies are: Kenosha Christmas Charities (Goodfellows), Kenosha County Department of Human Services, Women and Children’s Horizons, Southern Lakes Credit Union, Community Action Agency, ELCA Outreach Center, Kenosha News, R.S.V.P., UMOS and Goodwill Industries, Inc.

For more on Holiday House call 262-697-4500. To register for Holiday House events call 262-605-6600.