Holiday in the Park 2020: No rides, lots of lights

After being shuttered for almost all of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Six Flags Great America is open for its third Holiday in the Park season, which started Nov. 27.
This year’s event features more than 3 million lights, plus live entertainment, food specials and holiday shopping.
What it does NOT feature are any theme park rides. Also, advance reservations are required to attend.
The good news? Parking is free!
The Holiday in the Park Lights experience will include:
More than 3 million sparkling lights
Themed entertainment for open-air viewing
Socially-distanced photo ops
Holiday treats and shopping
Hank Salemi, the theme park’s president, called Holiday in the Park — which features nightly tree lightings, holiday shows and fire pits for roasting marshmallows — “big news” before its inaugural 2018 season.
Before launching Holiday in the Park, “we did a lot of research,” Salemi said, “to make sure our guests would be interested in this. We feel like we can have a beautiful festival with special foods and shows.”
As for the reindeer in the room — meaning this area’s winter weather — Salemi insists Great America will be ready.
“Midwestern people are hardy, and we’ll cope with the ice and snow and cold,” he said. (Holiday in the Park did close for one day in 2018 due to weather.)
Though the park’s rides aren’t open, the lights festival does feature:
Letters to Santa: Families are invited to write letters to Santa together. Located in Sugar Plum Keepsakes (Victory Lane)
Shows: Wonderland (located on the Holiday Square stage), featuring more than a dozen live singers and dancers bringing your favorite holiday tunes to life.
The Holidays Bake Me Crazy (located in Hometown Park). Guests can laugh along as the jolly bakers’ holiday treats cause a bit of merry mischief.
Elves Live! (located on the Merry Mardi Gras stage). Santa’s helpers are taking a dance break. Join the jolliest elves around for a song-and-dance spectacular as they rock out to holiday favorites.
Holiday Hoedown (located in Home for the Holidays stage). Get ready for a boot stompin’ good time and sing-along to your favorite holiday tunes with a country twist.
The MistleTones (located on the Merry Market Place stage). Live a capella singers perform seasonal songs like you’ve never heard them before.
Character Storytime (located in Holiday Square). Gather around the fireplace to listen to some favorite holiday stories read by one of the park’s holiday characters.
Santa’s Workshop: Spend time with Santa’s helpers and create your own holiday arts and crafts. Note: Additional fee applies. Located in Home for the Holidays (Cartoon Cabin)
Visit Santa: Visitors are invited to take a socially distanced photo or selfie with Santa in the background. (Santa is there until Dec. 23, when he returns to the North Pole.) Located in The North Pole (County Fair)
Merry Marketplace: Experience this outdoor holiday market. From warm nuts and s’mores to holiday glow and cold weather gear.
