Holiday in the Park 2020: No rides, lots of lights

After being shuttered for almost all of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Six Flags Great America is open for its third Holiday in the Park season, which started Nov. 27.

This year’s event features more than 3 million lights, plus live entertainment, food specials and holiday shopping.

What it does NOT feature are any theme park rides. Also, advance reservations are required to attend.

The good news? Parking is free!

The Holiday in the Park Lights experience will include:

More than 3 million sparkling lights

Themed entertainment for open-air viewing

Socially-distanced photo ops

Holiday treats and shopping

Hank Salemi, the theme park’s president, called Holiday in the Park — which features nightly tree lightings, holiday shows and fire pits for roasting marshmallows — “big news” before its inaugural 2018 season.

Before launching Holiday in the Park, “we did a lot of research,” Salemi said, “to make sure our guests would be interested in this. We feel like we can have a beautiful festival with special foods and shows.”