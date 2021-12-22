Holiday miracle on Green Bay Road: Woman walks away from crash with semi-trailer

In what witnesses are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that left her car completely destroyed.
Pleasant Prairie Police Department Sgt. Chad Brown said the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near the 11800 block in the northbound lanes of Green Bay Road (Highway 31), with the sedan colliding into the rear of the semi-truck and incurring “heavy damage.”
“There’s indication the semi was not traveling any more than 10 miles per hour,” Brown said late Wednesday morning. “We’re still trying to figure out why.”
The driver of the sedan, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Brown.
“You can label this a holiday miracle,” Brown said, “Every part of that vehicle was wrecked except where she was sitting.”
Stopping to help
Just minutes after the crash, Marguerite Phillips was driving in the southbound lanes of Highway 31 when she saw the destroyed sedan and the woman standing in the grass divider, said she pulled over to help. Besides some blood on the woman’s hands and head, Phillips said she seemed otherwise uninjured.
