alert top story
Pleasant Prairie

Holiday miracle on Green Bay Road: Woman walks away from crash with semi-trailer

Green Bay Road crash

In what Pleasant Prairie Police described as a "holiday miracle," the woman driving this vehicle managed to walk away with only minor injuries after a crash with a semi-trailer Wednesday morning on Green Bay Road.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO, Kenosha News

In what witnesses are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that left her car completely destroyed.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department Sgt. Chad Brown said the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near the 11800 block in the northbound lanes of Green Bay Road (Highway 31), with the sedan colliding into the rear of the semi-truck and incurring “heavy damage.”

“There’s indication the semi was not traveling any more than 10 miles per hour,” Brown said late Wednesday morning. “We’re still trying to figure out why.”

The driver of the sedan, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Brown.

“You can label this a holiday miracle,” Brown said, “Every part of that vehicle was wrecked except where she was sitting.”

Stopping to help

Just minutes after the crash, Marguerite Phillips was driving in the southbound lanes of Highway 31 when she saw the destroyed sedan and the woman standing in the grass divider, said she pulled over to help. Besides some blood on the woman’s hands and head, Phillips said she seemed otherwise uninjured.

“I was trying to keep her calm. She was able to walk away, but she was just in shock,” Phillips said. “Some angels were working full-time to help her.”

A train derailment closed both directions of US 141 in Marinette County, sheriff's officials confirm. This is all the result of a crash involving multiple vehicles just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Phillips called 911 and the woman’s family, and stayed with her in the ambulance until the woman’s daughter arrived.

“It was best to be calm for her and be by her side,” Phillips said. “I would want someone to do that for me. That’s someone’s family member.”

Phillips said she did her best to put on a brave face while with the woman, but she admitted to tearing up afterwards.

“I’m okay, I’m a little shocked,” Phillips said. “What I saw was a miracle.”

Brown said an investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

