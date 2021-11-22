Holiday parades in Bristol, Paddock Lake to proceed as scheduled; public safety concerns underscored by Waukesha tragedy

Holiday parades planned in Paddock Lake and Bristol are scheduled to proceed, event organizers said Monday, though the tragedy in Waukesha Sunday puts safety at the forefront of planning.

Paddock Lake administrator Tim Popanda said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, and fire and rescue vehicles typically lead the Lighted Holiday Parade, and will do so again this year.

In the wake of Sunday’s events, Popanda said the village plans to have a plow truck follow at the rear of the parade “as an extra level of protection.”

The parade will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and will travel its regular route down neighborhood roads, rather than down Highway 50.

It will start at McAlonan Park on 248th Avenue, head north to 61st Street, travel east to 236th Avenue and then head north to the Village Hall.

Candy is not be thrown from floats, but can be handed out to spectators by individuals walking alongside floats.

Santa, who will ride into the village during the parade, will also be at the Village Hall to take pictures, where milk and cookies will be served.

After-dark safety in Bristol

Growing with Bristol Light Up the Town organizer Corie Bies said the same after-dark safety precautions that were in place during the inaugural parade last year will be in place again this year.

“We already take extra safety measures as the parade is after dark,” Bies said, adding the route stays on neighborhood roads, off of Highway 45.

The Holiday Lights Parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and travels mainly along 199th Avenue and 198th Avenue to Hansen Park, where a tree-lighting ceremony will take place. There will be an appearance by Santa and free hot chocolate while supplies last.

Residents are encouraged to bring an ornament with a wish on it to hang on the tree, and gloves, hats or a canned food item to donate to The Sharing Center. Children can also bring a letter to Santa to put in a “Magic North Pole Mailbox.”

The parade and tree lighting also kicks off the Holiday Lights and Decorations Contest, the winners of which will receive cash prizes. Residents can register their home online at https://forms.gle/RVX515MgavWiup3j9.

None planned in Twin Lakes

There will not be a Holiday Parade in Twin Lakes this year. While it is not related to the tragedy in Waukesha, it is related to liability insurance.

Administrator Laura Roesslein said the Village Board implemented a special event permit process earlier this year that requires liability insurance for parades and other special events.

The permit requires the event organizer to carry $1 million general liability coverage and $2 million policy to cover bodily injury and property damage.

The resident who organized the event last year received a quote of $250 for the insurance premium and did not wish to purchase the insurance, Roesslein said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0