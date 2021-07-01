Holiday weekend: Western Kenosha County celebrates the Fourth

Western Kenosha County residents have a few ways to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades — on land and water — and firework displays. Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Silver Lake have events planned over the course of the weekend.

Twin Lakes

Libertyfest returns this summer as a one-day event on Saturday (July 3), kicking off with a parade at 11 a.m. The patriotic-themed parade will travel from St. John’s Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., heading south on North Lake Avenue to Main Street and will end at the Lance Park festival grounds.

New this year is the addition of a short children’s bicycle parade as part of the larger parade. The bicycle parade will travel the route from St. John’s to the Twin Lakes Area Business and Chamber Association parking lot on Main Street, where the bike riders will exit the parade. Participants will receive a goodie bag and will still be able to see part of the parade and collect candy being tossed from the parade participants.

After the parade on Saturday, Ace Hardware-Twin Lakes, 470 N. Lake Ave., is hosting a car show in the store’s parking lot, from noon to 4 p.m. No registration is required. Organizers encourage people to “bring your car and have some fun.”