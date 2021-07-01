Holiday weekend: Western Kenosha County celebrates the Fourth

Western Kenosha County residents have a few ways to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades — on land and water — and firework displays. Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Silver Lake have events planned over the course of the weekend.
Twin Lakes
Libertyfest returns this summer as a one-day event on Saturday (July 3), kicking off with a parade at 11 a.m. The patriotic-themed parade will travel from St. John’s Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., heading south on North Lake Avenue to Main Street and will end at the Lance Park festival grounds.
New this year is the addition of a short children’s bicycle parade as part of the larger parade. The bicycle parade will travel the route from St. John’s to the Twin Lakes Area Business and Chamber Association parking lot on Main Street, where the bike riders will exit the parade. Participants will receive a goodie bag and will still be able to see part of the parade and collect candy being tossed from the parade participants.
After the parade on Saturday, Ace Hardware-Twin Lakes, 470 N. Lake Ave., is hosting a car show in the store’s parking lot, from noon to 4 p.m. No registration is required. Organizers encourage people to “bring your car and have some fun.”
The festival will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lance Park and will feature food and beer tents and “DJ Keith.”
The Aquanuts water ski team will perform at 7 p.m. After the Aquanuts show, DJ Keith will entertain the crowd until the fireworks at dusk. The display will be set to music, created by Melrose Pyrotechnic, that is synchronized to the fireworks.
Local residents are also holding a lighted boat parade at 8:45 p.m. Sunday (July 4). Participants will gather at 8:15 p.m. Sunday near the sand bar on the south end of Lake Mary and proceed counterclockwise around the lake after dark.
Paddock Lake
Paddock Lake will kick off its festivities with its decorated bike parade and picnic on Saturday (July 3).
The bike parade will line up at 72nd Street and 248th Avenue (McAlonan Park) at 9:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will follow 248th Avenue north to 61st Street, then 61st Street east to 236th Avenue and then 236th Avenue south to Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.
Hot dogs, chips and lemonade will be served at Village Hall.
Children’s decorated bicycles will be judged, with awards given for the top three best decorated bikes and most original Independence Day costume.
The Festival Food Fireworks display will cap off the day at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Silver Lake
The Silver Lake Fourth of July Boat Parade is noon Saturday (July 3). Participants are encouraged to decorate their boat, personal watercraft, kayak or other entry and wear costumes. The parade will kick off in front of Copper Bottom Bar and Grill, where judges will view the entries.
First, second and third place prizes will be given for the best Patriotic and best Hawaiian-themed entries.