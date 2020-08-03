Holst found competent to proceed in stabbing case

The case against a 30-year-old Kenosha man involved in a July 10 stabbing will proceed.
Chase A. Holst was found competent by Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner during a brief hearing Monday morning. Holst remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Holst, who is charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, is due back in court Tuesday, Aug. 11, for a 10:15 a.m. preliminary hearing before Judge Loren Keating.
Both Assistant District Attorney Margaret Drees and defense attorney Erin Preston stipulated to the doctor's report.
"I reviewed the report in its entirety," Preston said. "I also reviewed the findings briefly with my client this morning, and he is in agreement that he is competent for this case to proceed."
Holst is charged in the stabbing of Cleveland Carr, 61, who was at his home that he shares with about 10 other people in the 1800 block of 67th Street. Carr said he was walking through the kitchen when he was grabbed and had his head slammed against the refrigerator by Holst.
The defendant also allegedly used a racial slur before he used a box cutter to cut Carr from under his right ear across his throat.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the responding police officers described seeing "the entire right side of Cleveland's neck was exposed and heavily bleeding ... as Cleveland spoke, officer (Javier) Vega could see his windpipe vibrating."
The complaint also states that Holst admitted he tried to cut Carr's throat because he believed the victim was spreading false rumors about him "and that he thought it was a racial thing because he is white and Cleveland is black. The defendant thought Cleveland might be ganging up on him with the black people."
Carr was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he received a blood transfusion and needed nearly 100 stitches to close the wound in his neck.
