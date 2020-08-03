Holst found competent to proceed in stabbing case

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The case against a 30-year-old Kenosha man involved in a July 10 stabbing will proceed.

Chase A. Holst was found competent by Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner during a brief hearing Monday morning. Holst remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Holst, who is charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, is due back in court Tuesday, Aug. 11, for a 10:15 a.m. preliminary hearing before Judge Loren Keating.

Both Assistant District Attorney Margaret Drees and defense attorney Erin Preston stipulated to the doctor's report.

"I reviewed the report in its entirety," Preston said. "I also reviewed the findings briefly with my client this morning, and he is in agreement that he is competent for this case to proceed."

Holst is charged in the stabbing of Cleveland Carr, 61, who was at his home that he shares with about 10 other people in the 1800 block of 67th Street. Carr said he was walking through the kitchen when he was grabbed and had his head slammed against the refrigerator by Holst.

The defendant also allegedly used a racial slur before he used a box cutter to cut Carr from under his right ear across his throat.