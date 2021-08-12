Holy Rosary Festival is back Aug. 13-15

All in the family

The festival is, he said, very much a family affair, with the same families running booths for multiple generations.

Peterman is relatively new to Holy Rosary, having been a member for seven years, but his roots at the parish go back several decades.

“My grandparents were members here for more than 60 years,” he said, “and I’m the third generation in my family to get married here.”

His grandfather, Ken Sorensen, “ran the festival for 35 years, and I started helping out as a kid.” (This year’s festival chairman is Ron Caronti.)

Peterman works as “a floater” at the festival — “I go wherever they need me.”

As a member of the Holy Name Society, he’s used to volunteering.

“Everyone works on these projects,” he said. “I am just one of many cogs.”