Holy Rosary Festival is back Aug. 13-15

If there’s a theme for this weekend’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival, which opens Friday evening, it’s “We’re Back and Nothing’s Going to Stop Us from Doing This,” said Michael Peterman, a member of the festival committee.
The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
All the festival food favorites are back — Italian beef sandwiches, sausage and meatball bombers, pizza, fried dough, fresh-cut French fries, roasted corn on the cob, cannoli, caprese salad, fried green beans, ice cream and beverages — along with live music, raffles and games.
A spaghetti dinner is served noon to 5 p.m. Sunday inside the school gymnasium. Carryouts are also available.
Also on Sunday is an outdoor Mass — in the music tent — starting at 10:30 a.m.
“We pride ourselves on the amount of kids’ games we have and the amount of food items,” Peterman said.
In 2020, parish members wanted to go ahead with the annual celebration “but the Milwaukee Diocese said we couldn’t,” Peterman said.
Instead, the church hosted two drive-through food events, featuring hot beef and fried dough.
Now the festival is back “and 90 percent back to normal,” he said. “We took into consideration the need for social distancing and the number of volunteers it takes to do this, and we had to pare back some items.”
All in the family
The festival is, he said, very much a family affair, with the same families running booths for multiple generations.
Peterman is relatively new to Holy Rosary, having been a member for seven years, but his roots at the parish go back several decades.
“My grandparents were members here for more than 60 years,” he said, “and I’m the third generation in my family to get married here.”
His grandfather, Ken Sorensen, “ran the festival for 35 years, and I started helping out as a kid.” (This year’s festival chairman is Ron Caronti.)
Peterman works as “a floater” at the festival — “I go wherever they need me.”
As a member of the Holy Name Society, he’s used to volunteering.
“Everyone works on these projects,” he said. “I am just one of many cogs.”
The festival, he added, “is one of those events in the community people look forward to, whether they are members of the parish or not. We are always welcoming new volunteers, too, whether they belong to the church or not. It’s a great activity for families.” (The volunteers, he said, “always get fed. We give them food and drink tickets to thank them.” For volunteer information, go to www.hrosarykensoha.org.)
Live music
Music will be performed all three days at the festival. The music schedule includes:
Friday: Trip (6:30 to 10 p.m.)
Saturday: Lunde (5-6:30 p.m.) and 89 Mojo (7-10 p.m.)
Sunday: Longtime favorite The Chevelles (1-3 p.m.), Drive with Horns (3:30-6:30 p.m.) and Smokin Gunz (7-10 p.m.).
Other activities include raffles under the Meat/Prize Tent all three days, a games area and a booth selling homemade bakery items.
The grand prize raffle drawing — for $7,500 — is 9 p.m. Sunday. Second prize is $3,000, third prize is $1,000. You need not be present to win.
Frying up fellowship
A big draw each summer at Holy Rosary’s festival is the fried dough booth, where family members feed crowds who line up for the festival treat.
For the past three-plus decades, the doughnut-shaped fried dough, also known as cudduriddi, has been a festival favorite.
The dough is made from just five ingredients: flour, potatoes, water, yeast and salt.
A few families will be running the booth this summer, Peterman said.
It takes 1,000 pounds of flour, 500 pounds each of potatoes and sugar, plus lots of yeast and salt to fill the bellies of the festival-goers ... or, basically, a lot of dough.