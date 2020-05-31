Home and garden stores report big business

Some of the evidence could been seen in the packed parking lot of the business Saturday, when people were leaving with loads of plants. Inside the store grounds, there were long lines of people pulling carts filled with plants. Customers were wearing masks and observing social distance policies.

Esther Ficke, a Pleasant Prairie resident who said she had not been to Stein’s in a few years, said she came Saturday to find plants to refresh her yard. She estimated she was spending about $300.

Ficke brought along her friend and resident plant expert, Karla Goldie, who has a horticulture degree.

Pam Wright, a Stein’s employee, said merchandise has been selling so fast that “we have a hard time keeping the shelves stocked”.

Richard Lesko, owner of Suburban Garden & Pet Center, 2704 30th Ave., said his business also has been busier than usual.

“Kids are out of school; people are working from home; and they all seem to want to plant something. Some want to get their kids involved in growing too,” Lesko said.

Lesko’s store sells more than plants. It offers a wide variety of pet foods, and pest control merchandise. It has a greenhouse area where customers can find assorted varieties of flower and vegetable seedlings.