Home and garden stores report big business
With spring in full bloom, homeowners and part-time gardeners are rushing out to the lawn and garden stores in droves to purchase flowers, vegetable plants, mulch, furniture and other items to beautify their homes and lawns.

Some store personnel believe the COVID-19 pandemic that kept many people in their homes for the last several weeks has created a pent-up desire to plant.

While many people have gone to the national and regional chain hardware and department stores, backyard gardeners are shopping at local stores, where some believe they can find a wider variety of their favorite plants.

Some customers are just browsing, hoping to get ideas. However, most have come to make major purchases of flowers, shrubs, trees and vegetable plants, according to employees at local shops.

A sizable number are even crossing the Illinois border to shop at stores where they know experts who can give them planting and growing tips. Moreover, there are more first-time gardeners.

STEINS

According to manager Amy Tutlewski, pictured, the local Stein's story has been busy ever since it reopened three weeks ago. 

“There seems to be more people who want to plant this year,” said Amy Tutlewski, a manager at Stein’s Garden & Home, 6300 Green Bay Rd.

After closing for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stein’s reopened three weeks ago.

“We’ve been busy since we reopened,” she said.

Some of the evidence could been seen in the packed parking lot of the business Saturday, when people were leaving with loads of plants. Inside the store grounds, there were long lines of people pulling carts filled with plants. Customers were wearing masks and observing social distance policies.

STEINS

Esther Ficke, of Pleasant Prairie, was one of many who stopped into Stein’s on Saturday.

Esther Ficke, a Pleasant Prairie resident who said she had not been to Stein’s in a few years, said she came Saturday to find plants to refresh her yard. She estimated she was spending about $300.

Ficke brought along her friend and resident plant expert, Karla Goldie, who has a horticulture degree.

Pam Wright, a Stein’s employee, said merchandise has been selling so fast that “we have a hard time keeping the shelves stocked”.

GARDEN AND PET CENTER

Richard Lesko, owner of Suburban Garden & Pet Center, says that his store has seen a tick up in business lately. 

Richard Lesko, owner of Suburban Garden & Pet Center, 2704 30th Ave., said his business also has been busier than usual.

“Kids are out of school; people are working from home; and they all seem to want to plant something. Some want to get their kids involved in growing too,” Lesko said.

Lesko’s store sells more than plants. It offers a wide variety of pet foods, and pest control merchandise. It has a greenhouse area where customers can find assorted varieties of flower and vegetable seedlings.

Seeds have been selling briskly, too, Lesko said. His inventory of seeds was nearly depleted by the end of March.

“I had to re-order,” he said.

