Home sales prices up, numbers down entering summer

In Kenosha County, sales fell 37.1%, with realtors selling 168 houses in May. A year ago, they sold 267 houses. Median prices for the month rose 2.5% to $194,844, up from $190,000.

Sales for the first five months of the year dropped 10%, from 872 houses sold in May 2019 to 785 in 2020. May. The median price increased $10,440 to $195,000 compared with the median price of $185,000 a year ago, according to the WRA.

Mini Samuel, the broker-owner of NextHome Signature Group in Bristol, said though inventory is low, home prices are rising because prospective buyers who are offering more than the asking price.

For example, she said a Kenosha house that listed for $219,000 sold for $230,000. Another owner, who purchased a foreclosed house for $135,000, recently sold it for $220,000.

Racine County

In Racine County, May sales dropped 29.3%, with real estate professionals selling 220 houses, down significantly compared to the 311 houses that were sold in May 2019. The median price increased slightly from $192,000 to $192,950.

Sales were 932 units sold during the first five months of the year, down 9.2% from last year’s 1,026. The median price was $179,900, an increase of $4,900.