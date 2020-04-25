Home sales up for quarter, but slowdown expected for coming months

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Home sales were on the rise and on solid footing statewide and locally prior to the buildup of the coronavirus; however, sales are expected to decline as the pandemic continues.

Existing home sales in Kenosha County were up 5.3% for the first three months of the year compared with sales for the same period a year ago, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Sales professionals sold 434 homes in the county, 22 more than they sold for the first three months of last year.

March sales were flat. The industry sold 178 houses last month, the same number they sold a year ago March.

The median price in Kenosha County rose 8.3% to $189,450 during the first three months, or $14,450 more than for the same period a year ago.

In Racine County, 512 houses were sold in the first three months, up 4.1%. March sales were up 25.7% with sales professionals selling 210 houses, 43 more than for the same month a year ago.

The median price for the first quarter in Racine County was $175,764, 10.3% more than for the same period a year ago.

Statewide, first quarter sales rose 6.7% with the industry selling 14,020 houses. March sales were up by 7.9% with the industry selling 5,683 houses.