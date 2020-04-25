Home sales up for quarter, but slowdown expected for coming months

Home sales were on the rise and on solid footing statewide and locally prior to the buildup of the coronavirus; however, sales are expected to decline as the pandemic continues.
Existing home sales in Kenosha County were up 5.3% for the first three months of the year compared with sales for the same period a year ago, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Sales professionals sold 434 homes in the county, 22 more than they sold for the first three months of last year.
March sales were flat. The industry sold 178 houses last month, the same number they sold a year ago March.
The median price in Kenosha County rose 8.3% to $189,450 during the first three months, or $14,450 more than for the same period a year ago.
In Racine County, 512 houses were sold in the first three months, up 4.1%. March sales were up 25.7% with sales professionals selling 210 houses, 43 more than for the same month a year ago.
The median price for the first quarter in Racine County was $175,764, 10.3% more than for the same period a year ago.
Statewide, first quarter sales rose 6.7% with the industry selling 14,020 houses. March sales were up by 7.9% with the industry selling 5,683 houses.
The median price statewide during the first three months of the year was $196,000, up 9.2% or $16,500 more.
“We had one of the best first quarters,” said David Clark, an ECON Analytics economist with the WRA.
March sales were good partly because many of the houses that were recorded as sold closed in late January and February.
The strong start, he said, was setting the industry on track to have strong sales in the spring and summer, the peak sales periods of the year. However, those expectations have been dashed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re seeing a spike in cancellations of listings. People are taking their homes off the market. We could see a bounce up later in the year, depending upon what happens with the coronavirus,” Clark explained.
Meanwhile, in the short term, “we’re in a greatly different environment. We’re likely to see a dramatic reduction in closings," Clark said.
People are not going out to look at houses, and sellers do not want people walking through their house, he said.
“While there are virtual showings, it’s not the same as actually walking through a house and seeing the closets, the kitchen and other areas,” Clark said.
