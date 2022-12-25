 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Educators Credit Union for sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert
16th annual ceremony

Homeless Persons Memorial Day in Kenosha honors those lost during 2022

  • Comments

A ceremony Wednesday memorialized those lost during the 16th annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in Kenosha.

“As we gather to stand with them today, we want to remember those, who have died homeless in Kenosha and without a home in 2022,” said organizer Jo Wynn, of local nonprofit Walkin’ In My Shoes.

It's shaping up to be a cold Christmas weekend for the majority of the United States. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has more from the CNN Weather Center.

Memorialized were: Earl Roy Ahern, Tom Armstrong, Michael James Carr, Starla Dawn Hagerty, Craig Gerard Heinzen, Terri Jurkowski, Douglas (Dougie) Eugene Wait, Jr. and (Beezy & Shadow).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert