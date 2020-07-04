Hometown Heroes Commission issues call for nominations

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for the third quarter of 2020.

The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes. The requirement is that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for ten (10) years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.

Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the City website: www.kenosha.org. A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).

Awards will be given out each quarter. All award winners will receive a congratulatory certificate from the Mayor and will be invited to a Common Council meeting to receive this award from the Mayor and the Common Council President.