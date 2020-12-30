Homicide case built of "putting pieces of a puzzle together with circumstantial evidence"

A court commissioner called the homicide case against Zachariah Anderson a puzzle built of circumstantial evidence.
“This is a case of putting pieces of a puzzle together with circumstantial evidence, but it’s very strong circumstantial evidence when you put all the pieces together,” Commissioner Jon Mason said, setting Anderson’s bond at $750,000.
“There are things here that cause the court to believe that the fingers all point toward the defendant in this case.”
Anderson, 40, of Mequon, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, alleged to have killed Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., a Kenosha real-estate developer and father of two who had been dating Anderson’s former girlfriend.
At Anderson’s initial appearance on the homicide charge Wednesday, his defense attorney characterized some of the state’s statements about the case “hysterical” and “ridiculous.”
“The fact of the matter is they don’t have a body,” defense attorney John Birdsall said. “They have the slimmest of circumstantial evidence to make this case.”
Gutierrez disappeared from his Kenosha apartment in May, leaving behind signs of a struggle and a pool of blood. Gutierrez’s girlfriend discovered the scene at the apartment when she went looking for him after being unable to reach Gutierrez for days.
Since he last spoke to a friend on the evening of May 17, Gutierrez has not been heard from. His credit cards and cell phone were never used and his vehicle was left outside his apartment. His mother said in a past interview that as soon as she saw the amount of blood left behind in his apartment, she knew her son was dead.
Gutierrez’s body has never been found.
In custody
Anderson has been in custody at Kenosha County Jail since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, held on $35,000 for a stalking charge that alleged he had been stalking his former girlfriend and the mother of his children, then dating Gutierrez. Those charges were formally dropped Wednesday, replaced by the new homicide charge, along with a charge of hiding a body and two counts of stalking.
According to the complaint for the homicide charge, police found evidence that Anderson had been stalking both his former girlfriend and Gutierrez.
They also found he had removed the rear seats from his minivan, which was found with the carpet cut from the back of the van and signs that it had been washed down with bleach. Burn pits were found on property belonging to Anderson or his family, with evidence that clothing Anderson was wearing at the same time Gutierrez went missing was burned.
One small blood stain found in the van — “one remaining speck of blood Mr. Anderson missed in his bleaching of the van,” Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele said — came back as a DNA match to Gutierrez.
“Considering that Mr. Anderson gave a statement (to police) that he never met Mr. Gutierrez, there would be no reason for Mr. Gutierrez’s DNA to be in the van,” Gabriele said.
Birdsall argued that there is no evidence that Anderson was inside Gutierrez’s apartment.
“I kept waiting for the punchline of how Mr. Anderson is tied to that location, and he is not,” Birdsall said.
Gabriele asked for a $1 million bond for Anderson, saying he has ties out of state and that he is a flight risk because of his alleged actions.
“To not only kill someone, but then to hide his body so his family has no finality or ability to put his body to final rest,” she said.
Mason said he found the probable cause statement in the criminal complaint convincing.
“I acknowledge that it is circumstantial, but it appears to be that it is compelling circumstantial evidence,” he said.
Anderson is next expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 27.