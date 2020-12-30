Homicide case built of "putting pieces of a puzzle together with circumstantial evidence"

Since he last spoke to a friend on the evening of May 17, Gutierrez has not been heard from. His credit cards and cell phone were never used and his vehicle was left outside his apartment. His mother said in a past interview that as soon as she saw the amount of blood left behind in his apartment, she knew her son was dead.

Gutierrez’s body has never been found.

In custody

Anderson has been in custody at Kenosha County Jail since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, held on $35,000 for a stalking charge that alleged he had been stalking his former girlfriend and the mother of his children, then dating Gutierrez. Those charges were formally dropped Wednesday, replaced by the new homicide charge, along with a charge of hiding a body and two counts of stalking.

According to the complaint for the homicide charge, police found evidence that Anderson had been stalking both his former girlfriend and Gutierrez.

They also found he had removed the rear seats from his minivan, which was found with the carpet cut from the back of the van and signs that it had been washed down with bleach. Burn pits were found on property belonging to Anderson or his family, with evidence that clothing Anderson was wearing at the same time Gutierrez went missing was burned.