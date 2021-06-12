Homicide charge filed against Silver Lake man following investigation of 2019 drug death

A 34-year-old Silver Lake man faces a felony charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2019 drug death of an Antioch, Ill., man.

Skye R. Paice made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Paice currently is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.

If convicted of the felony, he faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Village of Bristol residence on June 7, 2019, for a report of an unconscious male.

The officer was unable to locate a pulse from the man, who was found on a couch. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall later ruled the victim had died from acute mixed ethanol and drug (cocaine and fentanyl) toxicity.

Investigators spoke to a man, who reportedly told authorities that his wife and the victim had ingested cocaine and continued to consume alcohol. The man woke up the next day to find the man’s vehicle still there, and later that afternoon, when he attempted to wake the victim, realized he was not breathing and called 911.

