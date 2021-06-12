Homicide charge filed against Silver Lake man following investigation of 2019 drug death

A 34-year-old Silver Lake man faces a felony charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2019 drug death of an Antioch, Ill., man.
Skye R. Paice made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Paice currently is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.
If convicted of the felony, he faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Village of Bristol residence on June 7, 2019, for a report of an unconscious male.
The officer was unable to locate a pulse from the man, who was found on a couch. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall later ruled the victim had died from acute mixed ethanol and drug (cocaine and fentanyl) toxicity.
Investigators spoke to a man, who reportedly told authorities that his wife and the victim had ingested cocaine and continued to consume alcohol. The man woke up the next day to find the man’s vehicle still there, and later that afternoon, when he attempted to wake the victim, realized he was not breathing and called 911.
The complaint further states that, during their investigation, police spoke to a man who may have given the victim pills, who reportedly indicated it was Paice who provided the drug. Authorities spoke to another man who said he was with the victim when he purchased pills from the defendant in the parking lot of an area restaurant.
Another man gave investigators a statement and said the night before the victim’s death the victim reached out to him asking if he knew where he could get cocaine. The man told the victim to ask Paice, who said he could sell that to him.
Authorities later spoke to a man who said he purchased the same pills from Paice. The man confirmed that he became very sick after taking the pills. He believed he was buying Percocet, but thought they were actually Fentanyl, the complaint states.
The pills were taken to a lab for testing, and a report indicated the recovered pills contained Fentanyl, the complaint states.
Court records also indicate that Paice currently is charged with his fifth drunken driving offense. That case is scheduled for jury selection July 12, before Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.