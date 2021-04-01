Homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing

The 51-year-old Kenosha man accused of killing his girlfriend last month was bound over for further proceedings during a brief hearing Thursday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Ranon Brownlee, charged in the killing of Charniese Brown, 26, on March 8, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.
Brownlee, who continues to be held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million bond, will be back in court for an arraignment May 19, at 8:30 a.m., before Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.
He is charged with two felonies, first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. March 8 from the couple’s home, 1704 73rd St., and told the dispatcher that Brownlee was trying to kill her, the criminal complaint states.
As Brown begged for help, the dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone being stabbed and then the sound of a gunshot. The complaint also states a man was repeatedly heard yelling at the woman, accusing her of sleeping with someone, as the sounds of violence continued.
The complaint also states that Brown had told the defendant in the days before she was killed that she was breaking up with him. A series of text messages indicated that Brownlee accused Brown of cheating on him.
“Charniese, in the text messages, denied the accusation but repeatedly told the defendant their relationship was over and that he needed to move out,” the complaint states.
Brown was found unresponsive in the back stairwell near the side exit door. She was still alive when police arrived, but was bleeding heavily from her neck and arm and died at the scene.
An autopsy showed that she had multiple stab wounds to her head, torso and upper extremities and a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. Her right carotid artery and right jugular vein were cut.
The complaint states that, when police arrived, Brownlee “walked out of the front door of the residence with his arms raised,” the complaint states. “The defendant’s hands, clothing, shoes and knees of (his) pants were covered in blood.”
