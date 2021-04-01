Homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing

The 51-year-old Kenosha man accused of killing his girlfriend last month was bound over for further proceedings during a brief hearing Thursday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Ranon Brownlee, charged in the killing of Charniese Brown, 26, on March 8, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.

Brownlee, who continues to be held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million bond, will be back in court for an arraignment May 19, at 8:30 a.m., before Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

He is charged with two felonies, first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. March 8 from the couple’s home, 1704 73rd St., and told the dispatcher that Brownlee was trying to kill her, the criminal complaint states.

As Brown begged for help, the dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone being stabbed and then the sound of a gunshot. The complaint also states a man was repeatedly heard yelling at the woman, accusing her of sleeping with someone, as the sounds of violence continued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}